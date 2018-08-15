The awesome power of God

The power of God is easily seen in His creation every where we look. It is in ourselves and all around us. His spirit is in every one of us who are alive. We are the product of the Great Designer and Creator, God.

The Triad God said, “let us make man in our image” and “our likeness,” and he did.

We know because He told us so in the Word of God, the Holy Bible. And He said his Word will endure forever! Regardless of Man turning science, into science fiction, as they concoct ideas about the earth and universe creation, by their billions-of-years God. Or the late Stephen Hawking’s idea that it was by the law of gravity. Others have said life started from bacteria.

Mankind tries all kinds of ways to deny God his glory.

But the Holy Bible contains thousands of witnessed events where God displayed His Almighty power. On the first six days of creation, only God, his word, and the Holy Ghost were present. At that time God spoke the never-ending Heaven into existence, and the Earth also. The huge earth was void of life but was full of all the minerals and elements and was fully covered by water.

On one of the six days God Almighty created the sun, the moon, and billions of stars, and strategically placed them in the universe. But as easily as He placed them there thousands of years ago, at the end of time, at God’s command, they will “pass away.”

God will then create a new Heaven and Earth. Then from Heaven, God will lower to the new Earth, “that great city, the holy Jerusalem.” The dimensions of that great walled city 1,500 miles long, 1,500 miles wide, and 1,500 miles high. “And the foundations of the wall of the city, garnished with all manner of precious stones.” With a street of gold and the presence of God and Jesus Christ for light.

God said it. God will do it.

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Okla.