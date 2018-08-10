Thank you for the good news

Thank you so much for making the decision to bring Scotland County good news as well as the bad.

One of the most wonderful stories you have given us is the one about the Rev. Michael Edds and his church, Cross Pointe, which is reaching out to the young people in this area.

Rev. Edds, Noran Sanford with the Growing Change Program, and Faye Coats with Restoring Hope are leading magnificent programs that will benefit individuals and the community for many years to come.

I am sure that there are many that I do not know about, who are also reaching out to others — we would so love to have stories about their work, also.

It is so easy to “love” people hundreds of miles away, but to love people in your community costs us in time, money and talent. It means putting others first, meeting people where they are and genuinely caring about their welfare.

How thankful I am that we have those who truly care and that we have a newspaper that will let us know about their good work.

Sincerely,

Henrietta Carmichael

Laurinburg