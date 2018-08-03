More about Obama’s ‘apology tour’

The debate about President Barrack Hussein Obama Jr.’s apology tour is still raging among the Democrats. It appears that they have not come to terms that Obama Jr. made a world trip to apologize for what he and his father believed were the problems with the United States of America.

There are many that believe that he made a number of speeches that were nothing but apology speeches. Here are the top 10 speeches identified by The Heritage Foundation, a think tank, it considers as apology speeches:

1. Apology to France and Europe (“America Has Shown Arrogance”) Speech by President Obama, Rhenus Sports Arena, Strasbourg, France, April 3, 2009.

2. Apology to the Muslim World (“We Have Not Been Perfect”) President Obama, interview with Al Arabiya, January 27, 2009..

3. Apology to the Summit of the Americas (“At Times We Sought to Dictate Our Terms”) President Obama, address to the Summit of the Americas opening ceremony, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, April 17, 2009.

4. Apology at the G-20 Summit of World Leaders (“Some Restoration of America’s Standing in the World”) News conference by President Obama, ExCel Center, London, United Kingdom, April 2, 2009.

5. Apology for the War on Terror (“We Went off Course”) President Obama, speech at the National Archives, Washington, D.C., May 21, 2009.

6. Apology for Guantanamo in France (“Sacrificing Your Values”) Speech by President Obama, Rhenus Sports Arena, Strasbourg, France, April 3, 2009.

7. Apology before the Turkish Parliament (“Our Own Darker Periods in Our History”) Speech by President Obama to the Turkish Parliament, Ankara, Turkey, April 6, 2009.

8. Apology for U.S. Policy toward the Americas (“The United States Has Not Pursued and Sustained Engagement with Our Neighbors”) Opinion editorial by President Obama.

9. Apology for the Mistakes of the CIA (“Potentially We’ve Made Some Mistakes”) Remarks by the President to CIA employees, CIA Headquarters, Langley, Virginia, April 20, 2009.

10. Apology for Guantanamo in Washington (“A Rallying Cry for Our Enemies”) President Obama, speech at the National Archives, Washington, D.C., May 21, 2009.

It is time that the Democrats realize that President Obama had other plans for the United States rather than “Making America Great Again” as our current president desires.

I have provided a link to The Heritage Foundations article containing the speeches and the extracted portion that is considered to be an apology: https://www.heritage.org/europe/report/barack-obamas-top-10-apologies-how-the-president-has-humiliated-superpower.

Ray Shamlin

Rocky Mount