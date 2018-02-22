Letter: Schools needs to hire local board attorney

To the editor:

I appeared before the Scotland County School Board this past week recommending that the board consider hiring legal counsel from persons available locally. It appears that the board has hired Tharrington Smith, LLP, a law firm located in Raleigh at least on a temporary basis.

I mentioned that Brandi Jones Bullock would be a potential candidate for the position because she was a graduate of Scotland High School, obtained an undergraduate degree in history from UNC, a master’s degree in history and a law degree. Unlike many lawyers, Ms. Jones-Bullock has been a teacher and has worked for the North Carolina Department of Education. She has her offices on Main Street in Laurinburg.

With these unique qualifications, I wanted to encourage the school board to at least give Brandi an opportunity. My goal is not to threaten anyone, as The Laurinburg Exchange suggested, but rather to encourage our local government, including the school board, to be responsive to qualified local candidates. For too long our local governing boards have sent major contracts out of county. Why?

I encourage all our citizens to become more involved with local government and to put an end to the notion that we as citizens do not count. We do count and our voices will be heard.

Mary Evans

Laurinburg city council member