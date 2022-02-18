I truly don’t know where to even begin with this column. During my four years here at The Exchange, I’ve written one column and that was about my experience getting to skydive with the Golden Knights.

So needless to say, writing this is extremely different than my normal stories, where the flow comes pretty easily. I should probably just get to the point — Friday was my last day at The Exchange.

It’s one of those things I always knew was going to happen, but never really knew when or why if I’m being honest. This paper is a growing spot for reporters and it’s truly helped me grow as I’ve navigated being an adult. I came here straight out of college, I wasn’t even graduated a month before I started that January with absolutely no clue what I was doing.

I’ve had the opportunity to grow with my writing, with myself and grow in this community. I went from no experience to a senior writer in my time here and I’ve gotten to know this community so well.

I liked this place so much I’ve bought my first house here.

While I am leaving the paper this isn’t goodbye to Scotland County. I’ll still be living here but I’m taking on a new position with the Robeson County Library System as the branch manager at the Pembroke Public Library. So while I won’t be working in this county anymore, I’ll still be living here and planning to attend all the events I typically covered — just now I don’t have to lug a camera with several lenses around anymore.

I truly don’t even know where to start with thanking everyone in this community. You all have welcomed me with open arms since I got here.

I really am going to miss interacting with everyone here on a daily basis, and that’s been the hardest part about this whole part of leaving even when I’m not fully leaving.

Looking back I have so many incredible memories here, from getting to go on stage during a Laurinburg After 5 to get a photo of the crowd dancing — which is still one of my favorite photos of Laurinburg — to getting to jump with the Golden Knights to having one-on-one discussions with the state treasurer. There have just been so many incredible memories.

I will say though, I feel like I’m leaving with things unfinished. I’ve followed countless stories over the years but the one story I have followed so closely since the very beginning is the North Fire Station.

I’ve written countless stories on the project, from the election campaigns around it to the issues with FEMA and being able to start the process of just finding an architect.

I didn’t think my last story talking about the GoldenLEAF grant the city got to help with rising construction costs was going to be my last. I thought I’d get to see this story through and write the story of the fire station welcoming its firefighters to their new home.

But I guess I’ll leave that for the next writer.

This entire thing is bittersweet. On one hand I’m excited for this new opportunity and getting to run a library branch but at the same time I feel like I’m saying goodbye to all the connections I’ve made here. I know that’s not the case since I’ll still be living here but it feels like I’m saying goodbye to more than just this job.

I really just want to say thank you to everyone in this community for letting me, someone who has never lived in North Carolina until coming here, cover so many stories in this community. Thank you for being welcoming. Thank you for the ideas and the memories. Just thank you.

I don’t quite know where this new path at the library is going to take me but it’s exciting. When I first began my journalism career, I had a plan in my head but that’s gone completely out the window so I’m just taking this day by day.

If any of you happen to be in Pembroke, stop by the library and say hi I’d love to see you.

Katelin Gandee has left the building.