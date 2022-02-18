Some here at The Laurinburg Exchange have put the number at 800. Another estimates 1,000. One has guessed more than 1,200. Without counting, it’s impossible to know for sure.

What we DO know for sure is that our book drive has attracted in incredible number of books in less than two weeks. So much so, that we have raised the white flag and will not accept any more books from the community. We’ve simply run out of space.

Never in our wildest dreams did we think folks would be bringing so many books — really good books — to the book drive. Honestly, we could open a successful used book store right here.

The variety of books has also surprised us. Although the number of novels geared toward adults far outweighs any other age-grouping, there are dozens and dozens of books for young and teen readers. We have books by Nicolas Sparks, Nora Roberts, Dr. Seuss, J.K. Rowling, Erin Hunter, Robyn Carr, Agatha Christie, Robert James Waller and so many more.

As the books came pouring in, led by the tremendous number of boxes from Helping Hand, it became our task to sort the books by age group as well as weed out those that could not be passed on — such as those that were damaged, old or inappropriate. That group alone probably saw a couple hundred books put in the dumpster.

Before we go any further, we want to thank all of those who brought their new and used books. Those we have kept and sorted will get a new life in someone else’s hands.

Which brings us to this: Who wants some books?

Many of the books for those under 18 years of age will be directed to the Scotland County Schools’ 21 Little Libraries scattered across the county.

But the hundreds of adult books still have no specific direction. They would, we think, be perfect for nursing homes, senior centers, the Scotland County Literacy Council, etc. But we need to hear from those locations that would want them. Simply call 910-506-3021 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to request some books.

For the next few days, anyone can come by and take a look at what we have — and take what they want.

Though we have cut the donations of books off, we are sure there are many more books out there — so it’s quite possible we will have another book drive later in the year.

Once again, thank y’all for contributing your new and used books. Hopefully they will soon be in the hands of someone else for them to enjoy.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Reading is an escape, and the opposite of escape; it’s a way to make contact with reality after a day of making things up, and it’s a way of making contact with someone else’s imagination after a day that’s all too real.”