Changing minds, one at a time

I had a conversation earlier this week with a former newsroom colleague in New Jersey, and after talking about such things as snow and other crummy things from The Garden State (he also escaped “Joisey”), we turned our attention to mental health.

Right out of the gate, he stunned me.

“Mental health? Mental? Are you serious?” he started. “Listen, this mental health stuff is nothing different than when people claimed they did things because they were being disrespected or claimed insanity in a courtroom.

“It’s all hoo-ha,” he added.

Goodness, where does anyone find the right response to that?

How’s this: I think he’s right … but only a little.

It’s true that mental health issues have been getting a whole lot of media attention and even more medical attention — all quite necessary and, as always is the case with hurdles of the mind, it comes well past due.

The trouble with such things are two-fold.

First, zeroing in on what is causing a mental health issue is very tricky, so pinpointing a diagnosis is a tremendous challenge. And prescribing a medication or therapy can only be an even bigger hurdle.

In fact, I might even have a thought that it can be a huge guessing game from start to finish, because there are so many factors involved.

But here is where I think my newspaper buddy up north might be correct: Just like with any excuse — whether it be medical or whatever — there are always going to be those who latch onto something that even the experts have a hard time figuring out and use it to get attention or benefits or whatever else they think they are entitled to.

Such was not the case a few days ago when State Sen. Garland Pierce told me the story of Cheslie Kryst.

Y’all have probably already heard the news and seen the stories about Kryst committing suicide by jumping out of a Manhattan, NYC, apartment. She was just 30.

Kryst, on the outside, seemed to have so much. The North Carolina native was a licensed attorney, won the Miss North Carolina Pageant, won the Miss USA Pageant and finished in the Top 10 in the Miss Universe Pageant. She was also a television correspondent and model.

A life filled with success, right?

But on the inside … well, that is a whole other story. She obviously had been battling with demons few of us would ever understand — so much so that, however it happened and whatever it took, she made the decision to end her life and was successful.

Sad? Sure. Of course it is.

It just makes me wonder how nobody saw the signs or could intervene enough to stop the tragic, downward spiral.

As I shared this story with my buddy, I could tell he was softening his stance — yet he continued to cling to the thinking that not all, but too many would use a mental illness claim as some kind of excuse.

I see the negative side, but there are still way too many Cheslie Kryst’s out there who need help to cope and fix a malfunctioning wiring. Regardless of their social status, economic value, potential, beliefs, gender or color, nobody should suffer through a serious mental health issue like that.

Like Mr. Pierce, whose thoughts on this topic are also on this page, I hope Kryst’s death will open more eyes and minds to help create a safe solution for others.

