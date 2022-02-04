Bishop, Cruz bills full of common sense

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09) partnered with 22 of his House colleagues to introduce the Securing Enfranchisement and the Rights of Voters regardless of Inoculation Status Act — a House companion bill to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX), to protect voting rights regardless of vaccination status.

It is a common-sense bill.

According to the 23 House representatives, the effort is needed because they say Democrats have been using unconstitutional COVID mandates to disrupt American’s lives for the past two years.

Those mandates include such things as vaccination and masking requirements that have reportedly gotten employees fired from their job or excluded from public life.

Bishop added: “It’s not hard to imagine that these lockdown authoritarians will try to keep Americans from the voting booth based on vaccine status next. We cannot allow this to happen – that’s why I’m proud to join Sen. Cruz in this fight. Now is the time to stand up for liberty.”

He is absolutely right.

But Sen. Cruz goes even further — and it’s an even better point:

“It’s the height of irony that the same politicians fighting to remove voter ID laws are locking down cities and imposing vaccine passport requirements to participate in everyday life,” Cruz said. “These petty tyrants should not be able to strip Americans of their voting rights by demanding vaccine passports at the voting booth.

“The American people have tolerated enough from lockdown politicians who have grossly marginalized constitutional liberties in the name of COVID-19,” he continued. “This is wrong.”

We agree. And we lend our approval of the effort aimed at prohibiting states from denying the constitutional right to vote by requiring proof of vaccination.

We will also give kudos to those federal elected officials who co-sponsored the bills: Reps. Ralph Norman (SC), Ted Budd (NC), Bill Posey (Florida), Jody Hice (Georgia), Randy Weber (Texas), Andy Harris (Maryland), Tom Tiffany (Wisc.), Roger Williams (Texas), Greg Steube (Florida), Scott Perry (Pennsylvania), Mary Miller (Illinois), Michael Cloud (Texas), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Bob Good (Virginia), Bob Gibbs (Ohio), Scott DesJarlais (Tennessee), Matt Gaetz (Florida), Glenn Grothman (Wisconsin), Brian Mast (Florida), Brian Babin (Texas), Madison Cawthorn (NC), and Michelle Fischbach (Minnesota).

We hope to see this effort meet with sucess in the coming weeks.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The right to vote is probably the most important right given to us through the Constitution — it gives us the opportunity to choose who our leaders are and what directions we want to take.”