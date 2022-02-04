Taking care of our mental health

Mental health is a contributing factor to our health and well-being, as it includes our psychological, emotional, and social well-being. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States. Furthermore, in 2019 suicide was the second leading cause of death amongst persons between the ages of 10 and 34.

Suicide is a major health concern, as it affects people of all ages, genders, and races.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused depression, loneliness, and anxiety to spike across the nation, during a time while many countries are experiencing disruptions and limited accessibility to mental health services. This crisis has heightened risk factors associated with poor mental health including financial insecurity and unemployment. Likewise, protective factors such as employment, social interaction, healthcare accessibility, daily routine, and education fell dramatically.

Just recently, former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst gained her wings. I had the pleasure of meeting Kryst at the North Carolina General Assembly a few years ago. She was a vibrant and intelligent young woman who inspired many with her tenacity, beauty, and strength. Though we were not fully aware of the challenges she was battling internally, we must remember depression is not always on the outer surface. Cheslie’s heartbreaking essay titled “A Pageant Queen Reflects on Turning 30” for Allure magazine is a true depiction of how societal unwavering norms can negatively impact those around us.

In her essay, Kryst stated, “Far too many of us allow ourselves to be measured by a standard that some sternly refuse to challenge, and others simply acquiesce to because fitting in and going with the flow is easier than rowing against the current.”

Quite often, many of us feel the need to quickly accomplish things to maintain the status quo. I am here to tell you, that is false. Remember to be patient with yourself, be kind and truthful, as you too are human. It is okay with not being okay. Although, we must seek actively seek help and support one another through difficult times.

Though our year has started off with challenges and hardship, I pray that everyone is taking care of themselves. I encourage everyone to find new ways to cope with stress.

Here are some tips to manage stress:

— Limit screen time

— Make time to relax – find activities or hobbies you enjoy

— Connect with others – talk to people who you trust to share your concerns with

— Connect with community organizations – try joining a community or faith-based organization

— Take care of your body

— Exercise regularly

— Get plenty of rest

— Stretch, meditate, or take deep breaths

— Eat healthy

If you are in crisis, seek help immediately. Below are some resources to assist you during this difficult time:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 1-800-273-TALK

— Crisis Text Line, www.crisistextline.org, Text HOME to 741741

— Veterans Crisis Hotline, www.veteranscrisisline.net, 1-800-273-8255

State Rep. Garland Pierce is a Wagram resident and represents Hoke and Scotland counties.