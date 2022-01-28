Our sincere thanks to all concerned

We imagine it’s been some years — if ever — since Scotland County received snow on three consecutive weekends.

While schools, businesses and government entities have had to adjust to varying degrees over the last three weekends, there are kudos that have been earned by many during that same time.

Let’s start with our local law enforcement — Laurinburg police and county sheriff’s deputies. It has been an all-hands-on-deck situation for all of them and it’s only for one reason: your safety. They’ve been there to check on road closures, disabled vehicles and all sorts of weather-related problems.

We owe them plenty of gratitude.

There’s also all of our volunteer and paid fire personnel. Along with the cold and wintry storm activity comes power outages and increased fireplace usage — as well as some heating decisions that make no sense and cause dangerous problems. These individuals have been at the ready to aid anyone, even moreso during these conditions, who find themselves with a fire-related problem.

Our hats off to them, too.

This may be a blended law enforcement and fire personnel item, but we should also thank those who man the area’s rescue units — those who race to the scene of any and all safety incidents, whether it be a vehicle accident, house fire, medical emergency … whatever it is, they come.

They have our appreciation, as well.

And nearly every response by law enforcement, fire department and rescue unit is sent into motion by the direction of the county’s 9-1-1 dispatchers. They take the calls for help and then disperse that information to the correct group or groups for the fastest response. They are a critical link in the chain.

Thank you for the job you do.

It’s important we give a shoutout to Emergency Services Director Robert Sampson, who monitors weather conditions and coordinates many of the activities county agencies take on during weather incidents like freezing rain, snow, wind, etc. It basically puts one cook in the emergency services kitchen, and he does a terrific job.

Applause.

There really are so many we should all thank — including public works personnel, hospital employees, school district personnel and private utilities personnel. Each and every individual who has played a part in keeping us as safe as possible over the past three weekends, as well as on a daily basis, deserve our thanks. There is not one aspect of any of these jobs that is easy, yet they continue to do them well.

Despite still having some weeks to go, the winter of 2022 will already be remembered as one of the craziest. But we should also remember those who perform jobs that, in many ways, help keep each of us informed and safe.

