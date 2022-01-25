School choice gives everyone good options

America’s land of freedom and opportunity begins at the youngest age for all of us.

The environment in which we’re born can be tough to escape, but there is hope and promise for us all if we find and follow the right path. Time and again, we hear of someone now prominent who has the cliche-worn story of rags to riches.

Near and dear to us is the ability for competition and choice to raise the bar for everyone. Be it businesses, communities, education — any of those and more, we favor options for everyone.

We are in the midst of celebrating National School Choice Week, an annual event that began Sunday and wraps up on Saturday.

In Scotland County, it is not our endorsement for or against any school.

All of our and many more have wonderful educators, warm and friendly environments, and do their best to educate our children. They’re choices, and that is what we endorse.

Advocating school choice means we wish for every parent to choose the K-12 option that is best for their children. Our county doesn’t have a magnet school, but we do have traditional public schools, charters, privates, and families can choose homeschooling or school through the internet.

Having all but one is very good for a Tier 1 rural county in southern North Carolina.

Each of us learn differently. Parents are discovering how their children learn at just about every turn during those first handful of years. Almost suddenly, it’s time to enter kindergarten and first grade. And that means even more observation, more knowledge gained by the parents.

Those most formative years begin to reveal their talents, their interests and yes, even their challenges. What will work educationally for one child may not be the best for another. If all were to have only a single choice in learning environment, the best outcome for each child certainly couldn’t be gained.

Studies and analysis, including by our Health Department, show that Scotland County children, regardless of race or gender, are born into an underserved environment due to the rural nature of the county. With that knowledge in hand, we would be foolish to suggest they should be destined to a particular school based on their physical home address — or anything else.

Parents need options. We’re glad they have them here.

When considering children as the future, we believe it is best to first remember the present. School choice is one way to ensure their bright tomorrows.

— Champion Media