Treasure on Second Street

At the corner of Second Street and Church in the small town of Ellerbe, N.C. is the location of Rankin Museum. Opened in 1987, this museum houses and displays much of the past history and cultures of many areas of the world.

As you walk in the entrance, there is a large picture of the founder of the museum, Dr. P.R. Rankin Jr. Although Dr. Rankin practiced medicine in Ellerbe for most of his career, his unending love of collecting and preserving history was his passion.

Dr. Rankin’s dream of a museum became reality when the museum opened and he finally had a place for the public to view his lifetime collections. With the help of Mrs. Gail Benson, a Board of Directors, donors from all over the world and many volunteers, the museum has become a first class attraction. People from all over our country come to view the many artifacts and pictures on display.

In two large rooms the artifacts are placed in glass enclosures for public viewing. Full size mounts of many animals from all over the world wait to greet you as you tour the museum.

One of the rooms holds the largest collection of Indian Artifacts in N.C. Some of the Indian tribes represented are the Seminoles of the Florida Everglades, the Plains Indians, Ojibwa Tribe from the Great Lakes region, North Western Pacific Coast Indians, Eskimos, Melanesians from New Guinea, Amazon tribes of South America and of course, our local Indian tribes like the Creek, Cheraw and Lumbee.

Arrowheads, spears, blowguns and stone tools from all ages of time are displayed along with handmade pottery that has been unearthed or found after a flood or at archeological dig sites.

Indian dress, beautiful handmade baskets, dolls and homemade games are also displayed but what really stood out to me was the beautiful hand painted murals behind the displays. They were painted by Mrs. Gail Benson and they seemed to bring each display alive.

While talking with our tour guide (Mrs. Benson), my wife and I learned that it is believed about fifty thousand years ago people from Siberia crossed into what is now North America and formed the many Indian tribes that we now know. Another point she made was that the Eskimos were the last people to come across and had to settle in the Artic because most of the southern lands were already taken.

As the Indians made their way into North America they had to adapt to their new environment and had to use what resources were available. With animal and bird remains, stones, cane, ivory, herbs and wood the Indians developed a culture that would last until just after the arrival of the white man.

As we made our way through the museum, displays of ancient fossils and petrified wood (millions of years old) lay before us.

The museum also has a section called Southern Heritage. There artifacts from the South date back to when the first white settlers came to America until life in the early nineteen hundreds. Each artifact is

numbered and has a small plaque telling what it is and what it was used for. Revolutionary and Civil War displays are a favorite with visitors to the museum.

One of the very first displays brought to the museum was a large copper turpentine still that was used in the Hoffman N.C. area during the 1800’s. You see pine tar or rosin from the many Longleaf pines in the area was extracted from the trees. This had to be run through a still to collect the navel stores that were shipped to England and around the world to waterproof the wooden ships. This navel store business played out with the use of steel or iron to build ships.

A fairly new exhibit at the museum was pictures of some of the oldest churches or meeting houses in our county in the late 1700’s. The reason they were called Meeting Houses was because the Church of England forbade any other building to be called a church before the Revolution. The oldest Meeting house in Richmond County was located south of Rockingham at Haileys Ferry on the PEE DEE River. It was built by a settlement of Quakers but soon after the Quakers moved on west the church was destroyed by fire. The oldest churches that are still left were started around the 1770’s and they are Mt. Carmel Presbyterian, Cartledge Creek Baptist, Mt. Pleasant Methodist, Concord Methodist, Bethel Baptist and Rockingham First Methodist. A real nice older pump organ was recently donated to the museum from Roberdel Methodist Church. It, plus an old church pew, hand fans and older pictures, make up a beautiful and interesting display of local history.

There are many more displays that adorn the rooms of the Rankin Museum and more are being added monthly such as the one coming soon that will feature Andre the Giant.

Folks, take my word, the Rankin Museum is a treasure in our community for all groups and ages. I hope you can visit there soon. For more info just give the museum a call at 910-652-6378 and talk with Mr. Chuck Craven (curator) or check them out on their web-site at wwwrankinmusem.org. They also have a facebook page. See you there!!!

J.A. Bolton is a member of the N.C. Storytelling Guild, Richmond and Anson Co. Writer’s Clubs, Richmond Co. Historical Society and the Story Spinners in Laurinburg.