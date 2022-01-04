If elected, then show up and work

Is the, we will call it elective-itis, that afflicted the town of East Laurinburg over the past few years and led to the death of its town charter contagious?

We ask because of what has gone on over the past few weeks in the nearby town of Gibson.

Like East Laurinburg, Gibson has a long and storied history. Like East Laurinburg, Gibson’s resident are proud of that history, as they should be. And like East Laurinburg, some of Gibson’s elected officials are playing Russian roulette with the town’s immediate future.

Should you be late to the game, you can get caught up by reading Staff Writer Cheris Hodges’ story on Page 1A today about what went on in Gibson on Friday when a special called meeting was scheduled. That meeting was necessary because of what took place earlier in the month, when the town clerk suddenly resigned and left the town without a clerk and a town attorney.

It’s even possible the trouble started the month before, when a new mayor and a couple of council members were elected, but that is pure conjecture.

On Friday, the Gibson Town Board could not gather a quorum because three council members — Eric Stubbs, Margie Whitlock, and Josh Byrd — did not attend. It’s the same thing that happened earlier in the month.

We are told Byrd was quarantined after being near someone diagnosed with COVID-19. While we aren’t sure why Stubbs did not attend, we have been told it was an excused absence. Whitlock, however, chose not to attend simply because the other two weren’t going to attend.

That’s where we have our greatest concern. Rather than do the job Gibson residents elected Whitlock to do, she chose to join the others as absent — except she was absent without a good reason.

New Mayor Gwen Arrigon is justifiably at her wits end and has hinted that she may be forced to contact the Local Government Commission to take over the town’s finances … simply so bills can be paid and employees receive their paychecks.

The entire thing is nothing more than a slap to the faces of Gibson voters and residents.

It is our hope that the council members — all of them — will attend the Jan. 13 regular meeting and get the town’s business taken care of. Scotland County doesn’t need another set of elected officials slacking until a town’s charter gets yanked.

***

The numbers will soar

Anyone who has traveled Atkinson Street in Laurinburg over the last few business days knows just how long the lines have been for the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the American Legion.

We’re fairly certain most of those are for the testing portion, which is good, but that also means the numbers of positive cases will continue to rise … just do the math.

We can only hope that many of those in line are also either already vaccinated or getting a booster.

Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, is showing how contagious it is. And even if it’s not as volatile as COVID-19 or the Delta variant, it’s highly contagious.

As always, we urge everyone to get the vaccinations and booster.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Being a professional means doing your job even on the days you don’t want to do it.”