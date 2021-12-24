Merry Christmas to a childhood friend

It’s been more than 50 years since I last saw her, but in my memory she’s with me every holiday season. I especially feel her presence when I receive the first Christmas card.

I was about 13 years old, and Christmas was only five days away. The ground was covered with a light blanket of sparkling white snow, which merely served to magnify the excitement for a boy who couldn’t wait to tear into the first package.

I dressed quickly that day and raced outside — after all, the snow was beckoning!

What should I do first? Build a snowman? Slide down the hill, carefully navigating past that tree I’ve banged against more than once? Maybe just throw snowballs at the fence post across the street?

Our station wagon pulled into the driveway just then, and my mother called me over to help with the groceries. When we had finished, she said, “Curt, here are Mrs. Wilson’s groceries.”

No other instructions were necessary. For quite some time now, my mom had been picking up odds and ends for our 75-year-old neighbor who lived alone. She was somewhat crippled from arthritis and could only walk slowly, usually with a cane.

But even though she was old, crippled and didn’t care for baseball, I liked Mrs. Wilson. She let the neighborhood children eat the grapes from a vine in her back yard and I liked talking with her — actually, I liked listening to her. She told wonderful stories about her life, and she’d always say things like, “When I was your age …”

Mrs. Wilson always gave me a nickel for bringing her groceries, no matter how much was in the bag. I would try to refuse, because my mother told me to, but she insisted and I found myself in the candy store at the bottom of the hill moments later.

As I took the small bag of groceries next door, I decided that this time I would not accept any money. This would be my Christmas present to her.

I rang the doorbell and listened for the slow, weary shuffle of Mrs. Wilson’s slippers making their way to the door. The chain rattled and the door creaked open only slightly.

“Hello, Mrs. Wilson,” I said. “It’s me — I have your groceries.”

“Oh, yes, come on in,” she said with that grandmotherly cheerfulness. Then she added, “Put the bag on the table.”

I did, anxious to get back outside.

Nobody ever seemed to visit Mrs. Wilson on Christmas. Not that I could tell, anyway. Her husband passed away before we had moved next door and all of her relatives lived in other states far away. I knew that from some of the stories she had told.

She had no tree, no stockings hung, no festive lights and I couldn’t see any presents anywhere.

She offered me a cup of hot chocolate that morning, so I decided the snow could wait.

After a few minutes of chatting, Mrs. Wilson suddenly looked at me and said, “Well, you must be itching to get back out to that snow.” And then she reached for her purse.

“No, Mrs. Wilson, I can’t take any money this time. You can use it for something else.”

She looked at me and smiled.

“What’s more important than a friend at Christmas?” she said — then handed me the shiniest quarter I’d ever seen.

A whole quarter!

I think I said, “Thank you,” at least I hope I did. But within seconds of that warm quarter hitting my hand, I was out the door and half running, half sliding my way down the hill to the candy store — ready to spend my fortune.

Would it be candy? Comic books? Soda?

Just then, something different caught my eye: a Christmas card with an old country church in the woods on its cover. It was almost like the one in one of Mrs. Wilson’s stories — one she had attended when she was my age.

I quickly took the card to the counter and plopped down my quarter. As soon as that card was safely in the bag, I raced back outside and started up the hill. I stopped at my house just long enough to scratch my name after “your friend” inside the card and sealed it shut.

Moments later, not 20 minutes after I’d charged out of her door, I was back on Mrs. Wilson’s front stoop ringing the doorbell. Again I listened for the slow, weary shuffle of slippers, and this time I could hear the cane tapping the floor as Mrs. Wilson got closer. The chain rattled and the door creaked open only slightly.

“Hello, Mrs. Wilson, it’s me again,” I said, then shoved the card out toward her.

Her hands seemed to tremble more than usual as she slowly opened the envelope. Perhaps she was cold, I thought, but then she looked up from the card and I saw tears.

“Thank you very much,” she said in a whisper. “And Merry Christmas to you, too, young man.”

Young man? Nobody except my parents had ever called me “young man,” and that was usually when I was in big trouble. So how had I suddenly gone from being one of the neighborhood children to “young man?” However it had happened, it made me feel good.

Not long after Christmas that year, the ambulance came to Mrs. Wilson’s house. I heard that she has passed away peacefully in her sleep. My mother also said that her bedside light was still on that night, softly illuminating a solitary Christmas card with an old country church in the woods on its cover.

Merry Christmas, Mrs. Wilson.

