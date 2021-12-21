Conclusion on lost $575,000 is a cop-out

After a self-proclaimed thorough examination of hundreds of emails and documents that eventually led to the loss of a $575,000 state grant — and don’t ever forget that it happened twice — Scotland County commissioners, at least a slim majority of them, are satisfied that, while mistakes were made, it doesn’t rise to the level they should concern themselves with because … well, taxpayers can dig a bit deeper and take care of repaying a loan.

So as of Friday last week, that’s exactly what will happen — Scotland County taxpayers will repay a $575,000 state loan over 10 years. Your first payment was made July 1.

Also, don’t forget that some commissioners like Whit Gibson and Carol McCall for months on end defended the loss of the grants and didn’t want to discuss the incidents.

Why was that the conclusion after such an in-depth investigation? Because that slim margin of county commissioners firmly hung their collective hat on the fact that the North Carolina State Auditor’s Office claimed it “found no fraud, malicious intent or any personal gain derived from this project” — rather than one single sentence in an email on Feb. 24, 2020, from Scotland County Economic Development Director Mark Ward to grant writer Emily Miller that reads: “It doesn’t need to come from me, but it would (be) awesome if TRAC stated the last 2 invoices were performed from January on.”

Out in the real world, that’s not a mistake, it’s a suggestion to commit fraud, smacks of malicious intent and is certainly an effort toward personal gain by protecting Ward from losing his job.

And really, there is just so much more that was either ignored or not added to the big picture — such as veiled attempts to place the blame on the grant writer, who at one time was considering a lawsuit and maybe, now that the investigation is over, actually will, and the county chairman at the time, who is now deceased; the fact that County Manager Kevin Patterson claims most of his communication was (conveniently, we think) done in person or on the phone; the fact that county commissioners were aware in June 2019 that Ward had been told by NC Commerce that work could not begin on the Edwards Wood rail project until an agreement was executed and submitted, yet work began anyway; and an email from Ward on June 20, 2018, to the grant writer that states, “Edwards is pushing me to proceed and I don’t want to mess this up and cost the county 550K.”

Which, of course, happened. Twice.

We are pleased to know the county found many missteps, mismanagement, lack of supervision at several levels, etc., and that safeguards have been put in place so nothing like that could happen again. It’s a cop-out. Those in specific positions — such as county manager and EDC director — are supposed to know the correct steps and how to manage a project and supervise, etc.

What we aren’t pleased with, and neither should you be, is that there wasn’t even a public hand-slapping of either County Manager Kevin Patterson or Ward. After all, it’s public money that is being squandered, so IF there was any reprimand it shouldn’t have been done while hiding behind a closed session.

There have been many who think Patterson and/or Ward, as overseers of the projects, should be fired, suspended or fined, and it’s pretty hard to argue against that.

