A sad so-long to the town of East Laurinburg

The town of East Laurinburg is history — as of July 1, 2022. At that time, it will be the community of East Laurinburg.

Which is a shame.

Most who have been following the situation in the town of only about 300 for the past 18 months knew this day was coming. And on Tuesday, it arrived.

The state’s Local Government Commission, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, voted that afternoon to dissolve East Laurinburg’s charter — an action made possible by a recent bill in the General Assembly which gave the LGC authority to take such an action without a vote of state senators and representatives.

It was the first time the LGC had ever been the deciding entity to remove a town’s charter.

But Folwell and the LGC had been reluctantly urging the General Assembly to decharter East Laurinburg for a long time and for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that the town’s elected leaders had failed to file a yearly audit since 2017. On top of that, attempts by the LGC and State Rep. Garland Pierce to assist the town in getting those audits caught up basically went ignored.

Add to that an investigation by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office into the town’s finances found that a previous town finance officer had embezzled more than $11,000 from the town for personal and suspicious reasons.

There is no blaming anyone in this process except those associated with East Laurinburg Town Hall over the years. They showed little or no care what might happen to this historic town — though we will give some kudos to those recently elected: Mayor Gail Chavis and Council members Judy Huggins, Terry Godwin and Glenda Locklear — for accepting their write-in votes and saying all the right things since early last month. But it was far too little and far too late.

East Laurinburg has probably made history during its time of existence, but the history it made Tuesday will live on in infamy.

***

County can’t get it right

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners took time for its annual election of chair and vice-chair this week, and whiffed.

We have nothing against Whit Gibson, who has served the board long and well, including as chair. But it’s time for new blood in that chair, and the board couldn’t do it.

Gibson nudged out Commissioner Tim Ivey for the post by a meager 4-3 vote — which simply shows our county board is split between the good ol’ faction and the progressive members.

For vice-chair, the board voted — once again 4-3 — to put retiring-then-not-retiring Commissioner John Alford in the seat over Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson. It’s a nice farewell gift to Alford, who in 17 years hasn’t ever been chair or vice-chair, but it’s the wrong move.

We think a board led by Ivey and Darrel “BJ” Gibson would be exactly what we need now — and apparently, some in the community feel the same … though one comment on our website that “elections have consequences” has us wondering when that might happen, since Scotland County, like it’s Board of Commissioners, just keeps putting in the same past-their-prime people.

Whit Gibson said he is hoping the board can come together now to do positive things for Scotland County, but the 4-3 votes show that’s not likely.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”