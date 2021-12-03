GOP right in fight against payments to illegal immigrants

This week, Republicans in the U.S. Senate introduced legislation to prevent payments of legal settlements for illegal immigration. Under the Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act, no federal funds, including money from the Judgment Fund, could be spent to enrich illegal immigrants at the expense of hardworking American taxpayers.

While we have, at times, taken the GOP at various levels to task for their political stance, this time they are right on target.

Despite the crisis consuming our southern border, President Biden’s Department of Justice wants to give out payments of $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who broke our laws, came here illegally, and put their children’s lives at risk. If successful, President Biden’s DOJ could pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to illegal immigrants at the same time that hardworking American taxpayers are struggling under Democrat’s reckless tax and spend policies.

“Our southern border is a disaster, and President Biden’s failed policies have continued to fuel this ongoing crisis,” said Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. “We are seeing the most illegal immigration this year alone than ever recorded, and now President Biden wants to give illegal immigrants a payout, further rewarding lawlessness and chaos. These $450,000 settlements are an insult to all hardworking Americans who will subsequently be funding these large settlements with their hard-earned tax dollars. I am proud to work with my colleagues to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

And we are proud to stand with the GOP in denouncing these payments.

But any clear-thinking individual knows the real reason for these payments. They are nothing more than another in a long list of liberal payouts for future votes.

On top of that, payments like these will surely create even more illegal immigration across our southern border.

And then there is the point made by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

“It would be unthinkable to pay damages to a burglar who broke into your home for the ‘psychological trauma’ they endured during the crime,” said Sen. Cotton. “And yet the Biden administration wants to reward migrants who illegally entered our country with up to $450,000 each for just that reason. The Biden administration’s promises of citizenship and entitlement programs have already caused the worst border crisis in history—a huge cash reward will make it even worse. This is the height of insanity.”

Or, as Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said, “It’s beyond parody.”

We strongly agree.

