It’s now the season for benevolence

This is that time of year when benevolence truly shines.

The starting pistol to open the second annual Hometown Heroes for the Holidays was fired one week ago, and we are hoping it has signaled at least the consideration for those who can to contribute to making Christmas better for area families in need.

Last year, the very first for The Laurinburg Exchange to create such a project, was incredibly successful. Even during a COVID pandemic, the effort raised $8,975 that helped about 200 children.

This year, we are hoping for $10,000.

But it’s not a project we are going solo in. Thankfully, we have a partnership with Scotland County Department of Social Services, where applications to receive a Hometown Heroes gift are being accepted starting Monday and running through Dec. 10; the amazing ‘Tis the Season organization, which helps us network the effort throughout its massive reach into the community; and First Bank, where they are handling the Hometown Heroes account.

The most important partner, however, is you.

Signs of the holiday season are already being seen around the county. A stroll through downtown Laurinburg, especially in the evening, will chase away the Grinch from any heart and put the excitement and twinkle in the eye of all.

Christmas bazaars have started; Christmas on Main Street is a day away; the annual Christmas parade is just two weeks away; holiday music is beginning to waft across the airwaves; holiday movies are filling some TV programming; and the stores, as well as online gift ordering, are heating up.

But we also know that Christmas isn’t always a festive and blessed time for everyone. Hardships exist, and this season can sometimes cause strain and stress. Those in difficult situations may not speak of what they lack; they’re just looking to get through.

In the case of many parents, it’s a time to protect their children and not let them feel any different than their peers. That can be difficult.

That’s where Hometown Heroes for the Holidays can help.

We must emphasize, the size of the gift is not what is important. Equal sacrifice doesn’t mean equal zeroes on the end of a check. We are reminded of the Bible verse of Mark 12:41-44 …

“Jesus sat down opposite the place where the offerings were put and watched the crowd putting their money into the temple treasury. Many rich people threw in large amounts. But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a few cents.

“Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything — all she had to live on.”

And it’s not just an individual decision to give.

Whether it is a small group of friends who work together; a family looking to help another; a business that cares and wants to show it; a youth group at church, a high school challenge between the freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors; or anyone with a heart for children at Christmas, we hope the Hometown Heroes project will be a consideration for your benevolence.

Additional details can be found in our story today on Page 1A. We will be collecting through Dec. 10.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”