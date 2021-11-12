DSS, courts have a tough row to hoe

Say what you will about the Scotland County Department of Social Services, but that is one seriously stretched thin and overwhelmed group of individuals. If you don’t think so, read the story in today’s “Saturday Spotlight” by Editor W. Curt Vincent. It scratches the surface of just how challenging their jobs are in getting children into one of three possible settings: reunited with their family, placed in a foster home or adopted.

The entire process for any of those three options usually can take well over a year. Easily.

And the thing about that kind of time-frame is that any of the hurdles or delays are often completely out of the hands of DSS caseload workers.

But as the story points out, there could be a local fix coming.

DSS Director April Snead knows that fix won’t be overnight, but she is optimistic that a local permanency collaborative being organized by Dist. 16 Judge Amy Wilson has merit and the potential to make the process toward one of the three options for children in need more efficient.

That collaborative will include each of the key players who play a part in the journey of getting a child placed in exactly the right — and safest — setting in the shortest amount of time.

We will start by applauding the tireless work being done by Snead and her staff. It’s a never-ending challenge that is made more difficult by a shortage of caseworkers and a severe shortage of foster homes.

But every day, they tackle the workload with vibrancy because they know how important that work is. After all, it’s the lives and futures of children that are at stake.

We also want to give a shout out to Judge Wilson, who is dedicated to finding workable way to get those children through the system in the best kind of way. That means working with the Guardian ad Litem folks, those within the court system, caseworkers with DSS and even East Pointe to make sure all the bases are covered correctly and quickly.

If there is one thing above and beyond additional caseworkers and local resources that this effort needs, it is patience — from within their ranks, from the parents involved and from the community at large. As Snead has said, the fix won’t happen overnight.

But we think it’s coming.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We must protect families, we must protect children, who have inalienable rights and should be loved, should be taken care of physically and mentally. and should not be brought into the world only to suffer.”