Your chance to get free food

To the readers of The Laurinburg Exchange: Here is your chance.

No, not to just get free food. Despite what the headline here might imply, the food is merely an incentive to do something that could have a far larger impact. Besides, receiving free food has been common over the past 18 months, with organizations like Church Community Services and churches like Bright Hopewell giving boxes of food to those in need because of COVID.

This particular offer of free food is different.

But first, the reason it is being offered …

I need your ideas.

That smoke you see most weekdays in the vicinity of The Oaks professional building isn’t the surrounding offices heating up from the fall chill. No, it’s the wheels of my mind spinning furiously with wondering and hoping that the newspaper, website and newsletter we produce Tuesday through Saturday keeps you informed, entertained and satisfied.

Hint: Like us, you should never, ever be satisfied.

If you haven’t seen the smoke, then you are missing quite a sight. Ripley’s has called several times.

Anyway …

In this new era of community newspapers, we continually are looking for ways to make sure we are serving our customers. But think about it … when was the last time your local newspaper asked you for input?

Well, I’m asking.

There may be specific reasons why you continue to keep up with Scotland County news through the efforts of The Exchange. It might be because your family has subscribed for decades, and that’s terrific; it might be because you like a certain item — like the obituaries or crime news or Opinion page or the Saturday Spotlight — and that’s great, too.

But your hometown newspaper CAN and SHOULD get better.

We aren’t perfect. With a severely whittled-down staff, we overlook things. We also make mistakes — such as one pointed out on Facebook recently by Donald Michael Anderson. He is usually a simple antagonist, often without merit, but this time he was correct in pointing out that a letter to the editor was longer than the 400-word maximum.

That “letter” was supposed to be published as a “guest column,” but wasn’t. My fault.

And now, I really would like to get your ideas for what we can do better and differently.

Let me emphasize that ALL comments are important — though we ask that they be constructive, not snarky in any way and do not include replacing the editor. I’m not going to fire myself and the “R” word is not yet in my vocabulary.

Between you and me, I know for a fact that we aren’t doing the best job we can. That’s because there’s always room for improvement. But do you want to leave it strictly up to us what your newspaper contains?

Sure, we are the so-called experts. This is our job, and you wouldn’t tell a plumber how to snake a toilet or a farmer how to plant corn, so why tell us how to produce a newspaper or populate a website?

Simple: Because I’m asking.

Your newspaper is really a living, breathing creature of sorts, which changes (or should) as the needs of its readers change. What was good a year ago may not be good today.

So … what do you think? Are there things you’d like to see added, deleted, changed? Now is your chance.

Look at it this way: You purchase The Exchange or read its website for a reason. But there have surely been times — you know there have been — when you’ve thought the newspaper could be better if only …

Well, if only … what?

That’s what I want you to tell me, and I am willing to pay … with food.

That food will come in the form of getting a place set at The Exchange conference table for you during our Thanksgiving meal — which will be held later this month. I will tell you that we have given the meal a theme that is poultry related, but not necessarily turkey. Instead, it’s “Wings & Things Day,” and I’m being told it will be quite gourmet.

We’ll see.

Your job now, should you accept it, is to email me your idea(s) for what you think would make The Exchange a better newspaper. Try to be to the point and brief. Please supply your name, hometown and telephone number.

The newspaper’s editorial board will go over each of the suggestions carefully to determine a winner, as well as what suggestions could become a part of future editions. On Thanksgiving weekend, I will thankfully report the results.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]