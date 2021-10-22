Unrealistic coincidence or divine intervention?

Twice each year, for about 10 days each time, friends of mine change their radio stations. It’s not that their taste in music temporarily changes. It’s because KLOVE (102.3 FM) — the nationwide, contemporary Christian music station — is completely listener-sponsored and, once in the spring, once in the fall, the station holds a pledge drive to support its radio ministry.

Unlike those who would rather not listen to the constant pitches for donations, I don’t change my station because it’s during these pledge drives that — along with the same positive and encouraging music — the very best stories are shared.

Earlier this week, one of the best of the best was told and left many listeners in jaw-dropped awe.

Here is that story …

A young boy with four siblings grew up in a home with an abusive, alcoholic father. Every now and then, that father would line his five children up against a wall, point a pistol at their heads and say, “you aren’t worth one thin dime.”

This went on for years.

When the boy had grown into a man, he was finally able to leave the home and start a life of his own. He got a job and eventually married — and soon had a child of his own. Things seemed to be going well.

But the man was still dealing with demons because of that terrifying upbringing.

A few years after the birth of his son, he and his wife separated. He took his beloved van with him, leaving his wife the family car.

Every other weekend, he would pick his son up to spend a couple of days with him. On one occasion, he told his wife that the van wasn’t running that well and asked if they could switch vehicles for the weekend. She agreed.

When he returned on Sunday evening, he dropped off his son and the car and started his van for the ride home. It was at that moment, when he turned the ignition, that the van’s radio began playing KLOVE. He assumed it was something his wife had listened to when she used the van, but when he tried — numerous times — to change the station, it would not budge from KLOVE.

He called his wife when he got home and asked about it, but she told him she hadn’t even used the van or been in it all weekend.

For the next several weeks, KLOVE was all that played in the van.

He eventually decided to get rid of the old van and, at work, there was a buddy who said he’d take the van and try to fix it up. So the van was to be handed over the very next weekend.

When his buddy came and took the keys, he got into the van and immediately turned on the radio. As the man stood in his driveway behind his old van, he heard rock-n-roll music blaring from the radio.

He ran to the driver’s side window and asked his buddy how he had changed the station — and his buddy told him he hadn’t, he’d only turned the radio on.

As it turned out, the man’s buddy asked if he could return the van after a few weeks, since he found he didn’t have the time to work on it. So it was decided the van would be returned that weekend, which it was.

When he got back into the van, he turned on the radio expecting to hear his rock-n-roll station. Instead … KLOVE, again.

Not long after, the man made trhe difficult decision that the van wasn’t any longer worth the engine troubles it was having, and he chose to junk it. But first, he removed the radio.

A few weeks later, the man was in his garage tinkering with that radio and … he suddenly discovered why the preset button for his favorite radio station was stuck. Right there, jammed against that preset button, was … one thin dime.

Now I don’t know how you will choose to absorb this story. It might be as an unrealistic coincidence or incredible divine intervention.

For me, I choose the latter.

