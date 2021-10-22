Scotland town deserves to be dechartered

Six months ago we said the town of East Laurinburg has nobody to blame for its woes but itself. We continue to firmly believe that.

And now, the Office of the State Treasurer has done its job; the Office of the State Auditor has done its job; and the residents of East Laurinburg have shown how uninterested they are in the town having a viable local government.

Now, it’s high time State Sen. Tom McInnis and State Rep. Garland Pierce — along with the rest of the General Assembly — do their job by dechartering East Laurinburg.

We don’t know how many nails it will take to seal the coffin shut on East Laurinburg’s charter, but this week’s nail — the news that former finance officer Jennifer Lett embezzled more than $11,000 for personal and questionable use of town funds — seems that it should be the last one.

Consider that:

— East Laurinburg’s population has dwindled to a mere 300 residents.

— The town has not filed an audit since 2017, despite the urging and assistance offers from the state’s Local Government Commission and State Rep. Pierce.

— Prior to and since the theft of town money by Lett, East Laurinburg has not had any written policies for financial checks and balances.

— Town residents obviously have no interest in supporting a local government, since the ballot for the upcoming election has only one candidate running for four positions — including the mayor’s seat.

Nothing over the past two years, and probably much longer, tells us that the elected officials or residents of East Laurinburg are proud enough to protect, operate correctly and remain viable as a local municipality.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said it best this week, when he told us, “East Laurinburg can continue to be a viable community, but it’s not a viable government entity.”

So let’s put East Laurinburg out of its misery.

We hope information from the Office of the State Auditor is correct that a lawsuit will be filed against Lett. And honestly, those charges should include Lett’s mother, who co-signed many of the checks as a town councilperson.

We also hope Pierce, McInnis and the General Assembly pulls the plug ASAP on East Laurinburg’s charter.

It’s time to chisel the town’s headstone.

***

Speaking of McInnis

We have it on good authority that State Sen. McInnis has tried to stop the investigation by a Scotland County Board of Commissioners committee into the snafu surrounding the loss of a $575,000 state grant (twice).

Not cool, Mr. McInnis.

That investigation is important to many taxpayers who have been left to pay a $575,000 loan over 10 years, and they deserve answers.

We elect public officials in the hope they use their power and position for the good of those they serve, not for cover-ups.

So step off, sir.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Todo va a estar bien.”