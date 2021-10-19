Good fun, great food awaits you

There’s only one more weekend left.

October’s annual rite of passage is already more than halfway over … the North Carolina State Fair opened last Thursday and concludes this Sunday.

If it is food, chances are it can be deep-fried and made to taste good anyway. Atomic tots (tater tots, spicey cheese sauce, shredded chicken, pepper bacon, spicy ranch, sour cream, crispy fried hot pepper) might not be your choice, but perhaps CocoCrissi Tropical Icees are — both are new and available this year. In fact, we found 27 tasty new ones.

There’s bound to be something among them worth a try for all of us.

That’s a sampling, and that’s just a part of what we love about the fair. There’s something for everyone, the youngest to the oldest, and fair foods are a treat because … well, we’re not eating them everyday. It wouldn’t be a treat over this 11-day run if we did.

The fair is a celebration of our state’s heritage around agriculture. It is uniquely us, our tech and finance friends in the bigger cities notwithstanding. Agriculture is still No. 1 in this state, and there are a lot of choices while taking a day at the fair.

Browse the exhibit halls. There’s any number of juried shows to check out, and there’s always a chance that one of those fancy winning ribbons will be from a familiar town. Might even be somebody we know.

There are no N.C. State football games across Trinity Road during the fair this year — the Pack was at Boston College last weekend and will be at Miami this Saturday.

There are plenty of ways to score on ticket savings at ncstatefair.org, so be sure to check on those before you go.

The Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel and the Sky Hawk are new this year. Itsy Bitsy is a sight to see at night. Sky Hawk looks like a real spinner day or night.

Think about the lights of the midway at dusk, the blinks and the spins and the colors of the rainbow that will flicker. Or the food — oh, the food. Did we tell you about shrimp and grits on a stick, from Ezzell’s Something’ Good? Or the cornbread and chili funnel cake from The Gobblin’ Gourmet?

Whatever your need or fancy — exhibits and competitions, rides and entertainment or just plain people watching — consider supporting our state’s agriculture. Attend the State Fair.

The smiles are waiting.

So is the fun.

If you haven’t been yet, go.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Fair thoughts and happy hours attend on you.”