Thanks to all for Games success

On behalf of the Scotland County Highland Games, its Board of Directors, and all volunteers and committee members we would like to thank the Scotland County community for their support of the recent Scotland County Highland Games held last weekend. This was our 12th event, after having to cancel last year, and was by far our most successful in terms of attendance since its inception. Once again, Laurinburg is “on the map” for a lot of folks who had not visited before but who will be back.

When we began planning in the early spring for the possibility of a live event in October we were able to engage some new volunteers, and interest in our event not only locally but from much further afield was very high. The emergence of the COVID Delta variant in the late summer — just a few weeks prior to our event caused us to rethink and re-envision how we might be able to stage the event … or if it would even be able to happen. Nonetheless, due to the determination and “can-do” attitude of all involved we were able to move forward, and with great success in the end.

We did not take the Delta variant situation lightly, and thoroughly explored and followed all of the guidelines set forth by state authorities who are advising outdoor festivals and large gatherings. We even took it upon ourselves to go beyond these recommendations by providing more distancing between the various events of the Games, as well as having a temperature check at the entrance gates for all attending. We feel that we offered an event that was as safe as possible and enjoyable for all who attended. The feedback which we have received so far indicates that goal was definitely achieved. We would like to thank all of the city, county, and state offices which provided us guidance and advice – as well as the many local volunteers who helped stage the event.

One of the driving forces behind our will to go forward was not only a very anxious public and participants who wanted to attend our event, but the idea that the event would mean a great deal economically to the City of Laurinburg, Scotland County, and our greater region. This was the first opportunity since our last event in 2019 that all of our hotels and motels have had the opportunity to fill all of their vacancies, not to mention the boost that was received by other businesses in town due to the influx of visitors. The Scotland County Highland Games is very proud to have had the opportunity to offer this influx of tourism dollars to our economy.

This venture, which started with just an idea being discussed by a few people some thirteen years ago, has become a great addition to our county’s tourism development efforts as well as an annual boost to the local economy. That said – we need MORE events like this which can feature all of the great things which we as a community have to offer. Be it sporting events, cultural festivals, musical events, or other concepts, we have an opportunity to bring folks to our community and impress them with the hospitality and good things which we have to offer. It can be done! It’s not easy work, but with the great people we have in our community – anything is possible with some ideas and a “can-do” attitude. I know that there were several thousand visitors who went away with a great impression of our community after last weekend’s Highland Games – including folks from as far away as Texas, California, Michigan, Florida, New York and all points in between who attended the event.

The Scotland County Highland Games is proud to have been able to move forward with a live event for 2021 and now looks forward to building on this success for 2022. We are always looking for volunteers to get involved and welcome anyone interested in assisting us – you don’t have to be Scottish, but rather civic minded! This is a great event to honor only one facet of our community’s heritage and culture, and we hope that others may be inspired to come together to bring visitors to our community in the way which we have fortunately been successful at doing.

We thank Laurinburg and Scotland County for your support and look forward to further engagement and participation from our community in the future.

Bill Caudill is the chairman of the Scotland County Highland Games.