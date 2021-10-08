County isn’t as unemployed as state claims

The state’s number-crunchers have not been shy about telling the 100 counties which one of them is the very worst when it comes to the updated unemployment rate.

It’s Scotland County.

Eight point seven percent.

Terrible, right? Think about it … the state’s average unemployment rate is well below that.

Well, think about it some more, because the numbers being spewed by the state aren’t exactly … accurate. Sure, they represent the number after using all of the criteria to determine how many people in each county are unemployed.

But that criteria is flawed. Here’s why:

Scotland County is a tremendous retirement location, with facilities like Scotia Village and others that attract those who are beyond their working years. Does the state’s criteria take all of those folks into consideration? We’re doubtful, but whether it does or not is used to determine the rate in each state.

So why would we think Scotland County’s unemployment rate not be as terrible as the 8.7% the state says it is?

Simple.

We’ve done some checking with a number of local employment experts and have come to the conclusion that many people in Scotland County are unemployed because they want to be.

The reason we say that is because it is a fact that there are more jobs available in Laurinburg and Scotland County than there are unemployed people.

Let that sink in a bit.

For example, if there are currently 1,100 unemployed, employable people in Scotland County, it means there are more than 1.100 jobs out there waiting to be filled.

Sure, a majority of those jobs might be low-level, not-much-above minimum wage positions. Some are probably in the $12-15 per hour range. Could be there are also managerial and supervisory positions at $18 per hour and above.

But a job is a job that brings a regular paycheck, and a foot in the door could be the start of an even better paycheck.

Sadly, a good percentage of the county’s unemployment rate won’t ever go away because some continue to feel the majority of job openings out there are below them — so collecting unemployment and other government handouts is where they will always reside.

But let’s not give Laurinburg and Scotland County such a bum rap whenever jobless rates are publicized. It’s not because the area doesn’t have anything for willing workers to do, it’s because those who have chosen the easy way won’t change.

Does Scotland County have the highest percentage of employed lazy folks? That might be a question for the state’s number-crunchers.

