What’s your fav beach music song?

“Lady Soul.”

There’s the answer. The question was, “What is your favorite beach music song?”

Just can’t beat that, “Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh; Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh; My lady soul.”

OK, the 1986 song by the Temptations is listed as a rhythm and blues single, but I doubt there is a beach music station that doesn’t play it regularly. Probably plenty of beach music groups have it in their repertoire, as well.

Anyway, while sitting with a friend at Jersey Mike’s recently, the topic of the beach came up. I told him I had a special connection to Jersey Mike’s because I was born the same year it was AND at one time I lived in New Jersey and enjoyed some of the beaches there … might even have had one of those early Jersey Mike’s subs at Wildwood or Atlantic City or Cape May.

But the subject soon turned to beach music — a genre I’;d never even heard of until I moved to North Carolina 18 years ago. But now, it’s one that I’ve really enjoyed — though my feet haven’t yet caught up with the shagging bug.

This friend of mine, whom I will call Wally because I promised him I would, reeled off about the entire list of Jim Quick & Coastline songs as his favorite beach music tunes.

He wouldn’t pick just one, but he did narrow it down to “Beep, Beep” and “Turn Me Over.”

I told him what he’d actually done was pick a favorite beach music ARTIST, not a favorite song. All he did was give me a drawn-out raspberry, and the topic was closed.

So now I’m coming to you with the same question: What is your favorite beach music song?

Send me an email at the address below sometime before Oct. 8 and I’ll compile the results. Maybe include why it’s your fav.

***

Letter from college

It wasn’t many weeks ago that recent high school graduates went off to college armed with big expectations, plenty of quarters for laundry, their favorite party shirt and a sturdy bank account.

But already, a Scotland County parent has received a creative letter from their son — who is at an out-of-state university — asking for some financial assistance.

Here is that letter …

Dear Mom and Dad:

$chool is really great. I am making lot$ of friend$ and $tudying very hard. My grade$ are high. With all my $tuff here, I $imply can’t think of anything I need. $o if you would like, you can ju$t $end me a card, a$ I would love to hear from you.

Hug$ and ki$$e$,

Your fir$t child

***

The letter of response

Dear son:

We kNOw that astroNOmy, ecoNOmiocs and oceaNOgraphy are eNOugh to keep even an hoNOr student busy. Do NOt forget that the pursuit of kNOwledge is a NOble task, and you can never study eNOugh.

Love,

Mom and Dad

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]