Civic groups need more membership

Civic groups across the country have suffered at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic, much like everything else. Each are hoping their membership will bounce back, but there is no guarantee of that.

There are three major civic clubs of note in Laurinburg, and each are experiencing their own degree of challenges.

The first is the Kiwanis Club, which was displaced a couple years ago when General McArthur’s burned down. That, along with the fact that the club’s membership was aging and dwindling, began a spiraling downhill that the club hasn’t been able to recover from.

And now, the Kiwanis Club is disbanding.

That’s always a sad result. Even if a civic club isn’t operating at full steam, it is still doing good within the community, and this one had a special relationship with the St. Andrews University women’s basketball team that benefited both programs.

Then there is the local Optimist Club.

This club is also experiencing some membership dwindling — but it’s not necessarily its membership roll, but its attendance at weekly meetings. Normally the club holds its meetings at noon on Thursday at the American Legion Building on Atkinson Street, but COVID testing by the Scotland County Health Department has shifted their meetings, of late, to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. Lunches have been served by Jerry’s Deli & Grill.

This club and its membership is heavily involved with community activities like the Optimist youth sports and the famous, twice-yearly fish fry.

Last, but not least, there is the Rotary Club.

This might well be the strongest civic club in the area, with a solid membership roll that continues to turn out well for weekly meetings at the Masonic Lodge at noon on Tuesdays. Though some of the meeting attendance can be a little light, there are rarely less than 25 attending for the lunch provided by Rick’s Catering.

The Rotary Club is probably most well-known for its part in the Oban, Scotland/Laurinburg student exchange, and recently began a monthly litter cleanup around the area — along with other community activities like assisting with a water project out at the old Wagram prison facility.

But while these last two civic clubs continue to remain viable, they each need help in the form of new, young memberships.

If you might be interested in becoming part of either the Optimist Club or Rotary Club, the opportunity couldn’t be better than right now. Find a member and talk with them about possibly joining — or simply stop in during one of their weekly meetings and talk with the club president. You will surely be welcomed with open arms.

Sure, there are dues for each club, enough to cover the cost of lunch, facility rental plus a little more. But the good you can do for the community through the civic club will far outweigh the minimal cost involved — and it will be a shining example of your interest and care in the community.

We hope to see these civic clubs again prosper and do good things for the area as a whole.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”