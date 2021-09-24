City Council makes the right choice

Members of the Laurinburg City Council this week did just as they should do, looking out for the best interests of the community they serve and protecting the city’s financial health.

On Tuesday, there were three projects discussed — each one of which had and has value in the big picture. But within the small picture that is the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, prioritizing was necessary.

The City Council did that flawlessly.

The three projects considered included replacing the hurricane-damaged North Side Fire Station; partnering with the county in creating a usable community-services facility within the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School; and monetarily assisting Partners in Ministry in its effort to build a new community building.

And that is exactly the order in which the projects were prioritized.

As City Manager Charles Nichols explained, the money for the projects could only come from the general fund, which also has stipulations as to how much can be spent.

Without creating an explanation that only an accountant could understand, we will say that the city was looking at a very specific amount available for those projects. According to Nichols, there would be $165,354 of the fund balance that could be appropriated while still allowing the necessary 16% to stay in the general fund.

With those numbers written in stone, the City Council made the correct decision by putting the North Side Fire Station at the top of the list for this budget year. It’s the one project that has been long overdue to be completed — thanks to the ridiculous feet-dragging of FEMA for the better part of three years — and it is the one project that will easily bring more value to the residents of Laurinburg.

The I. Ellis Johnson project with the county still has far too many questions and few assurances that the county even has a clear plan for the future of the now-closed school. While there are many pipe dreams for the facility, there is no blueprint available yet.

If there is a silver-lining to that effort for the city, it is that the city would not be putting in any up-front monies, instead contributing in-kind contributions like lawn care and electrical work.

And then there is the Partners in Ministry project.

We will state again that we are impressed with the PIM effort and think it will bring a high value to area residents when completed. But we also agree with City Council-member Mary Jo Adams, who thought PIM missed an opportunity by not partnering with the county on the IEJ building. That would have put their facility in a desirable part of the city and county.

None of this is to say any of the three projects aren’t worth the city’s assistance, only that the North Side Fire Station is the right choice to concentrate on right now.

