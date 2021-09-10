It was a day like no other

At 7:45 a.m. (CST) on Sept. 11, 2001, I was sitting in my closet of an office at the Spencer County Journal-Democrat in Rockport, Indiana. The rest of the office would normally remain empty for another 15 minutes or so.

But at 7:46 a.m., all hell broke loose in New York City, and the ripple effects were felt 836 miles away within minutes.

At about 7:52 a.m., my graphics arts guy came through the front door with the town mayor right behind him. Both were in unison … “we’re being attacked!”

It took a moment, but with the help of the office receptionist and a few requests to slow down, the story finally became clear: terrorists had flown into the first of the Twin Towers in NYC.

By then, just 17 minutes later, the second Twin Tower had been hit.

It was a Tuesday — a newspaper day for the twice-weekly Journal-Democrat, and all the plans made Monday for the front page quickly went out the window.

If there was a common phrase heard everywhere that day, it was “America is under attack.” And we were. Before that carnage concluded, the World Trade Center had collapsed, the Pentagon became the third target and a plane was forced to crash in a Pennsylvania field before it reached its destination.

About 2,990 people were killed — including 340 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers, 55 military personnel — and thousands were injured.

That day, for the most part, remains something of a blur. What I do remember is that the four stories planned and already set for our front page were quickly moved inside and phone calls were made to my two writers with the request to “get here lickety-split.”

When they did arrive, we spent as much time watching the news unfold in NYC as we did planning our coverage. Sure, we were hundreds of miles away, but there were horrified reactions taking place in our county, including school classrooms that put lesson plans aside to watch what was happening — as well as folks who had relatives in NYC and were frantic about their safety.

For three people, it was a daunting, but necessary task.

It was a day that seemed to last a week. But when we finally put the pages to bed that night, we all were still so wound up that we decided to reconvene down the street at the lone “watering hole” — not celebrate a job well done, but to let everything we’d seen and heard and felt really sink in. It was a somber time.

When we returned to the office the next day, a stack of our newspapers were waiting for us at the front door. For a brief moment, each of us felt a rush of pride with what we had created. Under the very large letters that shouted “AMERICA ATTACKED,” we knew we had captured the initial reactions from several areas of the county.

But we also knew the job of covering that awful attack had just begun. It would be something that, to varying degrees, would last for months.

If there was a silver lining that developed on 9/11, it started with the actions of first responders and grew to include a strong coming together of this nation. It’s something that lasted for a very long time — and though we have lost that of late because of the various political and personal agendas of zealots, on THIS day it feels like all of that is put aside to remember 9/11.

Like the lore of the Alamo, we shouldn’t ever forget the realities of 9/11.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]