Sept. 11, 2001: A day we must never forget

Twenty years.

It seems like yesterday.

When the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center came down, a hole got blown in the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania was torn up, as four commercial jets hijacked by terrorists were turned into missiles that killed nearly 3,000 people, we knew where we stood. Aside from a few fringe elements with little following, we were united in protecting our country and exacting revenge against those who had organized and enabled the slaughter of Sept. 11, 2001.

Remember all those U.S. flags flying high? The magnetic ribbons on the backs of cars? The jump in volunteerism? For those of us who do, it seems like yesterday. So does the horror of Ground Zero, where the vast majority of deaths occurred, where the hopeful yet hopeless missing posters went up, where the fires within the pile burned for months, where the searchers in and out of uniform sought the remains that might bring closure to the victims’ families.

To this day, no trace has been found of more than 1,100 people who perished when hell reached up 110 stories into the sky.

We must never forget the loss of lives that day and the heroism of those who risked their lives responding to the attacks.

On that day, President George W. Bush spoke to us all and mapped out a plan of action that was continued by his three successors.

“The attack took place on American soil, but it was an attack on the heart and soul of the civilized world,” he said.

Twenty years later, we are seemingly less vulnerable to terrorist attacks than we were in 2001. Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the attacks, is dead, as are many of the Al Qaeda leaders.

Today, a generation of college students and young adults has no memory of this terrorist attack. In Afghanistan last month, Marines served and died in a war that had lasted their entire lives, a war in which some of their parents also served.

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 arrives as an exhausted America is trying to emerge from an intersection of calamities: a pandemic that has claimed more than 645,000 lives in the United States, a worsening climate crisis that threatens the West with drought and wildfires and coastal communities in the Southeast and on the East Coast with hurricanes and sea-level rise, and growing discontent with policies that have worsened inequality and racial injustice.

The end of the Afghanistan war is only one of many dreary headlines.

These overlapping crises, and the passage of time, help us to put 9/11 in context and perspective. In attacking the symbols of America’s wealth and power, Al Qaeda terrorists brought to horrific fruition their version of jihad and the tangle of grievances nurtured over decades by their extremist leaders, above all Osama bin Laden. The tragedy sparked tremendous acts of courage and sacrifice, a worldwide outpouring of sympathy and a surge of unity and patriotism. But over the years that followed, the wounds have never fully healed as the nation has gone through a barrage of stress and trial.

But 9/11 is easily the crime of the century.

The ground in Lower Manhattan, Arlington, Va., and Shanksville, Pa., was hallowed by the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001. We honor the grace, dignity and memory of the nearly 3,000 souls lost that day by pushing forward a vision of a better America and a more just world.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“No day shall erase you from the memory of time.”