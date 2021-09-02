Recalling back in the day

In the 1950s and ’60s, things here in the south won’t so fast paced. Why you could still enjoy a Sun. evening ride without someone riding on your tail or honking their horn. It was a time when you could see the night sky instead of a night light and a time when you knew all the people in the neighborhood and even their families too. A time when a handshake sealed a deal or a person’s word was his bond.

Hank Williams was singing “Your Cheating Heart” and “I Saw the Light” on the jukeboxes. A young man by the name of Elvis was starting to change musical history for generations to come. The Ten Commandments, Ben-Hur, Ol’ Yellow, Journey to the Center of the Earth and Cinderella were just a few of the family movies featured on the big screens. Television was a up and coming thing while people were still talking on telephone party lines all through the land.

Back then families dressed up and went to church on Sunday morning; no matter how late you stayed out on Sat. night or how much gain you raised. The preachers preached right out the Bible and didn’t mine stepping on peoples toes and calling sinners out.

Yeah, back in the day, that’s what old folks say.

Why in those days, pot was something you cooked in. A joint was where your bones came together. Weed was something you pulled out of your garden. High was how far you could go up in a tree. Grass was what you mowed. Coke was something you drank; while crack was a place in the wall.

People kept their pants up and their hats straight. Knee-highs were soft drinks. Men married Women and Gay meant that you had a good time.

Yeah, Country was country back in the day.

Dinner was at twelve and fast food didn’t exist. Wendy’s was the girl’s house down the street and a Happy Meal was when your all family came to eat. Fried chicken was finger licking good but it probably came right off the backyard. While a Whopper, well it was just a big old lie that someone told just to catch you off guard.

Why in school we stood at attention and said the allegiance to the flag and prayers were prayed over the intercom each day. Why we were taught to respect our teachers; and “yes- ma’am” and “no-sir” were the rule of the day. Math was done on paper and added in your head – that being the only way.

Yeah, back in the day.

People visited their grandparents but were not raised by them. Why children didn’t kill children just because they didn’t blend in. When people got old they weren’t abused while still enjoying their friends they were amused.

Politicians of today want to be politically correct even though our economy is hitting the deck. Morals and respect for others seemed to be on the decay. Don’t quite know what’s happening today for it seems the Devil is having his way.

Why it seems like people never change from day to day because the generations before, don’t you reckon, they probably felt the same way — back in the day.

J.A. Bolton is a member of the N.C. Storytelling Guild, Richmond and Anson Co. Writer’s Clubs, Richmond Co. Historical Society and the Story Spinners in Laurinburg