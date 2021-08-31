Our prayers go out to the fallen soldiers’ families

America aches. For its fallen and their families, and for Afghanistan and its people.

Every military life lost, more than 2,400 of them, in the two decades of war have crushed us. It is arguably a bit tougher this time. Five the 13 who died Thursday in our troops’ most lethal day since 2011 were 20 years old, born just prior to 9/11.

We’re less than two weeks from the anniversary of something we’ve promised never to forget, with painful memories freshened by more bloodshed in the final days of our occupation.

Sgt. Nicole Gee was 23, from Sacramento, California, and stationed with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune. She posted an image of herself cradling a baby at the Kabul airport a week earlier, with the caption, “I love my job.”

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was 23, and considering moving to Washington, D.C., when he got home. He was part of Fort Bragg’s 9th Psychological Operations Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo was 25, from Lawrence, Massachusetts. She served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Corpsman Max Soviak was 22, from Berlin Heights, Ohio. He graduated from Edison High in 2017 having been a part of a state champion wrestling team, and two Final Four football teams.

Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was 31, and from Utah. Marines have told his father how grateful they were to have him as their sergeant.

Cpl. Hunter Lopez was 22, from Riverside, California. He hoped to one day join his mother and father working for the Sheriff’s Office there.

Cpl. Deagan William-Tyeler Page was 23, from Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha, Nebraska, area. After his enlistment, he hoped to go to trade school, possibly to become a lineman.

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was 22, from Logansport, Indiana. He joined the Marines after high school; 16 classmates also joined the military.

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz was 20, from the St. Louis area. He was among the troops sent back to Afghanistan to assist with the evacuation.

Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza was 20, from Laredo, Texas. He graduated from high school in 2019. “He was just brave enough to go do what he wanted and to help out people,” said his mother, Elizabeth Holguin.

Lance Cpl. Ryle McCollum was 20, from Bondurant, Wyoming. The Marine’s firstborn is due in less than three weeks.

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola was 20, from Rancho Cucamonga, California. He was in Afghanistan less than two weeks.

Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui was 20, from Norco, California. The Marine created a video clip with children in Afghanistan hours before his death.

Hoover, Lopez, Page, Sanchez, Schmitz, Espinoza, McCollum, Merola and Nikoui were all assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force from Camp Pendleton, California.

With those 13, there were 169 Afghans killed by a suicide bomber’s 24 pounds of explosives.

We’ve been heartbroken and crushed before with news from this South Asia country. Thursday, and the days since, have been gut-wrenching in no small part because we had not lost a service member on this soil since February 2020, and because of the circumstances surrounding the American withdrawal coupled with the return to control by the Taliban.

We ache. For our fallen and their families, and for Afghanistan and its people.

May God have mercy.

