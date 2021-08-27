A welcome back to SCS students

The Scotland County Schools Board of Education and the office of the superintendent welcome our students, families, and staff to the 2021-2022 School Year! Student engagement, parent involvement, and community support all lead to great outcomes for our students and community.

We are thankful for the more than 5,000 students who selected Scotland County Schools to meet their education expectations this school year and the more than 700 team members who choose Scotland County Schools as the recipient of their time and talents. Thank you!

As we begin the 2021-2022 school year, we are excited to begin a new five-year strategic plan and incorporate high expectations, relationships, accountability, and equity in all endeavors. Scotland County Schools is committed to safe and orderly schools, high expectations for success, opportunities to learn, instructional leadership, and positive home-school communications.

We plan to demonstrate our commitment by focusing on literacy, science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, social emotional learning, and increased career and technical education, advanced placement, and community college offerings.

During school visits this week, I observed safe and orderly schools with staff and students wearing face coverings and doing their part to ensure our school doors remain open for in-person instruction. Likewise, I gave support to the NEW Scotland County Online Teaching for Students (SCOTS) Program for our students who opted for a full virtual learning educational experience.

Hearing from students, parents, and staff about their hopes for this school year confirmed that high expectations are paramount. The instructional leadership in our buildings affirmed our journey towards greatness. My bi-weekly communications will serve as one tool for building positive home-school communications — however, we will deploy multiple tools throughout the year to maintain great partnership with our parents and community.

Welcome back and the journey continues. Onward to greatness!

Takeda LeGrand is the superintendent of Scotland County Schools.