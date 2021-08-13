Crime Stoppers soon on its way to Laurinburg

Beware, crooks … Crime Stoppers is coming.

We’ve been hearing that for quite some time now, but things like some disagreement over how to bring it here and the coronavirus pandemic kept Laurinburg pumping the brakes.

Now, it appears, lights and sirens have replaced the brakes and the city could be just weeks away from having another tool in its arsenal for fighting crime.

And it comes none too soon.

For more than a year now, The Laurinburg Exchange has chatted with Chief “Duke” Williams and a few of his officers about creating a regular series about unsolved murders within the city. Each of them has given positive vibes on the idea, but have also given us the whoa sign until Crime Stoppers became a reality.

If there is one ingredient to the city police not being able to solve murders and the far-too-many shootings, it is the fact that, in most cases, witnesses have refused to talk. Even though someone with direct information can always call anonymously and give that information, they don’t.

All because of fear — and that is as useful to a cowardly criminal as the trigger they pull.

But Crime Stoppers might just be the tool to remove that fear. It’s a proven successful resource for law enforcement agencies that the public knows well.

Crime Stoppers is a national organization that spans the United States to create a network of local programs that work together to prevent and solve crimes in communities and schools across the nation.

And it works.

Much like “America’s Most Wanted” has done, Crime Stoppers will stretch a net far and wide — not only throughout Scotland County or North Carolina, but across the country. Perhaps further.

The approaching day when Williams makes the official announcement that Laurinburg now is part of Crime Stoppers will be celebrated by residents, city leaders, business owners and us. Because all know that some, perhaps many of the unsolved murders, shootings and other crimes will start getting a buzz going and result in closing the case.

So beware, criminals. The landscape will soon be changing. The upper hand won’t be yours anymore. The pendulum will be swinging back to the good side, into the hands of law enforcement.

We look forward to Crime Stoppers coming and our series on unsolved murders beginning.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The chief problem in any community cursed with crime is not the punishment of the crimiunals, but the preventing of the young from being trained to commit ctimes.”