Where were you, what did you feel?

Where were you on 9-11-01?

Like many of our nation’s huge historical events — the bombing of Pearl Harbor, JFK’s assassination, man walking on the moon, the Challenger explosion to name a few — the terrorist attack on New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and crash in a Pennsylvania field should elicit the memory and emotion of all Americans.

In just a little more than a month, the nation will commemorate and remember the tragic events of 9-11 that led to the deaths of nearly 3,000 people.

The Laurinburg Exchange will join that remembrance, and we are hoping you will contribute.

So where were you on that day?

At 8:44 that Tuesday morning, many were already at their jobs or in a classroom. Some were perhaps on their way to work or school. Others may have been home, unaware of what was about to happen just one minute later, when an American Airlines Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The impact left a gaping, burning hole near the 80th floor of the 110-story skyscraper, instantly killing hundreds of people and trapping hundreds more on higher floors.

As the evacuation of the tower and its twin got underway, television cameras broadcasted live images of what initially appeared to be a freak accident. Then, 18 minutes after the first plane hit, a second Boeing 767 — United Airlines Flight 175 — appeared out of the sky, turned sharply toward the World Trade Center and sliced into the south tower near the 60th floor.

The collision caused a massive explosion that showered burning debris over surrounding buildings and onto the streets below.

Soon, Americans were turning on their TVs or radios or grabbing their cellphone to watch in horror. Work stopped. Classes stopped. American was under attack.

Where were you?

As millions watched the events unfolding in New York, American Airlines Flight 77 circled over downtown Washington, D.C., before crashing into the west side of the Pentagon military headquarters at 9:45 a.m.

Jet fuel from the Boeing 757 caused a devastating inferno that led to the structural collapse of a portion of the giant concrete building, which is the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense.

All told, 125 military personnel and civilians were killed in the Pentagon, along with all 64 people aboard the airliner.

Fifteen minutes after the Pentagon attack, the horror in New York took a catastrophic turn when the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed in a massive cloud of dust and smoke. At 10:30 a.m., the north building of the twin towers collapsed.

Meanwhile, a fourth California-bound plane — United Flight 93 — was hijacked about 40 minutes after leaving Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Before that plane could do the planned damage, passengers banded together and mounted an insurrection — sending the plane into a Pennsylvania field at 10:10 a.m.

Where were you that morning?

Your thoughts and comments about those attacks on American soil are being urged. Tell us where you were and what your first thoughts were when you heard and saw the devastation — in 50 words or less. Send them to our Facebook page OR email them to [email protected]

In advance, we thank you.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no room for hate.”