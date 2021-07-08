UNC made the tenure issue a real nightmare

People may be tempted to frame Nikole Hannah-Jones’ victory in her fight for tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill as a win for critical race theory over the forces arrayed against it.

After all, the journalist is the chief architect of the 1619 Project, a controversial reframing of the United States’ origins that examines the role played by systemic racism. The project won the Pulitzer Prize for The New York Times and is ground zero for the debate over CRT, which has drawn a fierce national backlash led by Republican state legislators that has spilled over into local school board meetings.

But CRT is only one part of this story. Last Wednesday’s resolution of the tenure fight at UNC represents a broader victory that includes a more accurate telling of American history, plus a win for free speech. We all benefit.

In late April, UNC announced Hannah-Jones had accepted the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the university’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, where she had obtained her master’s degree.

She seemed a natural fit. Her impressive career includes a stint as education reporter for the News & Observer, and in addition to the Pulitzer, she earned a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, nicknamed the “Genius Grants.” Just as importantly, the two previous Knight chairs, both white, had been offered tenure.

As reported by N.C. Policy Watch, backlash to her appointment poured in from several conservative organizations — some with ties to the UNC System Board of Governors, which manages UNC-Chapel Hill and the state’s 15 other university campuses. “UNC gone full woke,” trumpeted a headline from the Carolina Partnership for Reform.

News site The Assembly uncovered that Walter Hussman Jr., a newspaper publisher, major donor and namesake of the journalism school, had raised questions about Hannah-Jones’ appointment over emails to various UNC officials, including Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

The UNC Board of Trustees did not vote on Hannah-Jones’ request for tenure, effectively blocking it. Guskiewicz, as well as the dean of the journalism school and UNC’s provost, had supported tenure.

UNC decided instead to offer Jones an employment status where she could seek tenure after five years. She declined. She also indicated she was willing to file suit over what she correctly viewed as discriminatory treatment in hiring.

A national debate ensued and UNC students and faculty protested.

Lamar Richards, the student body president, distinguished himself as a true leader. A member of the Board of Trustees, he applied pressure on his board colleagues, even going to the point of warning Black students in an open letter to avoid enrolling at UNC. He also called Wednesday’s special meeting where the board voted 9-4 to extend a tenure offer to Hannah-Jones.

John Robinson, a professional in residence at UNC’s journalism school, summed up on Twitter what had been lost amid the media storm: “Can we agree that the UNC Board of Trustees turned what should have been a celebration — hiring a Pulitzer & genius grant recipient! — into an unnecessary avalanche of bad publicity?”

We believe UNC’s mishandling of the appointment was due in part to an elemental human emotion: Fear. Fear is an underpinning of the very systemic racism that the 1619 Project details.

