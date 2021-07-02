George turns 13, in his mind

In his mind, he was walking through the woods and enjoying nature. It’s something he had always loved to do.

But also in his mind, he could hear their voices calling his name — but it seemed so far off, almost make-believe.

“George?”

That was his grandfather. He could distinguish the rough, no-nonsense, baritone quality in just that one word. His grandfather was a farmer, and was a lot of the reason he had come to enjoy the outdoors so much as a youngster. Hearing his grandfather’s voice, his mind immediately went to the times he loved most with his grandfather — those times when he was allowed to ride the tractor, and sometimes even steer it.

“George!”

That was his grandmother. There was a sweetness and smallness to her voice, but he knew she meant business. His grandmother always seemed to favor him over his younger brother and sister — perhaps because he was the first grandchild, he wasn’t sure. But what he was sure of was the fact that, when he visited, she was always prepared with an Entenmann’s cookie for him.

“George.”

There was his father’s voice. Never a terribly loving man, at least not outwardly. But he was the sturdy part of the family who worked hard — not on the farm, like his own father, but in the local feed mill. And if he did show any affection at all, it was always toward his wife and daughter. He would always refer to them as “the weaker sex,”which is probably why he felt they needed his attention more.

“George Theodore!”

And that was mom. She always used his middle name when she was angry or concerned. He wasn’t always sure which it was until the last moment, giving him less time to come up with a viable explanation. But mom was honstly the heart of their home. Everything went through mom— keeping house, creating the meals, greeting guests, shopping, answering the phone … everything. She was also the real source of love.

“Georrrrrrrge.”

That was the younger brother. It was surprising he’d even be calling him, because the two boys never had what anyone would call a close bond — or even a friendship. His brother hated the farm, hated to work and always dreamed of leaving home. Not for school, but to relocate to the nearest beach. For what? Nobody really knew.

“Georgie?”

And that was his sister. She was a mini-mom, who was a mini-grandmom. So the years of training by the matriarchs was all but complete. What remained was to get his sister married and a family started. So far, his sister had dragged her feet, preferring instead to start a career in veterinary medicine. Unlike his brother, his sister loved the farm and wanted to contribute in a positive way.

In his mind, all of these family members were calling him to come inside so they and his friends could celebrate his 13th birthday with cake, ice cream, gifts and games. He’d looked forward to his birthday. Becoming a teenager, in his mind, meant that he was now a man — and maybe he could drive the tractor by himself.

But in reality, there was only his brother, sister and a home health nurse — all sitting around a small table in a small apartment. In the middle of that table was a sheet cake with candles that formed the numbers 9 and 0.

Those voices had fooled him once again.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506,3023 or [email protected]