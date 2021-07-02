A time to give thanks for freedoms

After skipping a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public Fourth of July celebrations are returning this weekend in Scotland and surrounding counties to help spread the patriotic pride to commemorate the United States’ Declaration of Independence.

On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress declared the 13 American colonies were no longer under the rule of King George III, Britain’s monarch, and were now united and independent states. While the body voted to declare independence on July 2, it was not officially declared until two days later — July 4.

The Fourth of July has since become one of the United States’ seminal nonsecular holidays, marked by public displays of national pride. Parades, firework displays and other outdoor events have become a hallmark of the holiday — all in an effort to celebrate our freedoms.

While officials in Scotland County canceled most of these public events last July 4 to stem the spread of COVID-19, conditions have improved enough that the celebrations are back this holiday weekend.

So happy birthday, America! Let us all celebrate and wave the red, white and blue with pride. Whatever our troubles with this land of the free, the way we do things or the way we’re perceived or the way we wish it could be, let it go for the day and enjoy living in the best country on the planet.

Our idea of a better environment, and particularly as we celebrate our independence, is to be with friends and family. Good food and good fellowship are a part of our choices for the holiday, and there will be plenty of it to go around.

We’ll create memories to last a lifetime, the fun and frivolity good for now and a laugh sometime in the future.

The calendar allows us that unique opportunity to celebrate “One nation, under God” on a Sunday. Most will enjoy a three- or even four-day weekend.

We’re free to make choices, to make the most of each and every day, not just the Fourth of July.

It’s how we got here, really, when we stop and think about it. Someone before us wanted a better life, to make the most of what they had. It started by coming to this land, it continued over centuries by moving westward, and it still happens today as we adapt or create change.

We’ve prospered well in our 200-plus years.

Tested often, these states united remain the envy of many. We’re also a target, for those who detest the freedoms we enjoy and the democracy that is our enabler.

Rest assured, there’s no better place to call home than the United States of America. Every Fourth of July, we pause for celebration, setting aside our differences and coming together as we were meant to be.

Hold on to the feeling. Embrace it for more than a day or a weekend. There’s no country on earth like ours. It is indeed the best.

Have a very happy birthday, America!

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Freedom is found when we let go of who we’re supposed to be and embrace who we really are.”