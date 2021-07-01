Are we done yet? We’ve hardly begun

Can we change the subject now?

After all, it has been more than a year since George Floyd gasped his last, desperate breaths under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

It has been more than a year since an unprecedented wave of multi-racial protests erupted across the world in response.

It has been more than a year since our own protests in downtown Greensboro raised the same issues and expressed the same pain, outrage and anguish.

It has been more than a year since a few bad actors used the protests as an excuse to vandalize businesses, including black-owned shops and even the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

It has been more than a year since the three words Black Lives Matter expressed simply and eloquently what so many Americans either didn’t understand or wouldn’t accept about the anxiety, frustration and outright fear many black Americans feel in their encounters with police.

It has been more than a year since Greensboro’s City Council and police department reflected on what they could do to repair community trust and confidence in local policing.

It has been more than a year since even major corporations embraced the Black Lives Matter mantra and tried, sometimes clumsily and superficially, to show their support for what seemed like a national reckoning on race.

So aren’t we done yet? Can’t we move on?

Haven’t we spent enough time on this question?

After all, Juneteenth is a national holiday now.

Can’t the malcontents just shut up and get on with their lives?

In a word: No. And here’s why:

It has been only three months since a black man, Andrew Brown Jr., was shot and killed by deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants in Elizabeth City on April 21.

It has been three weeks since some supporters of the family of Marcus Smith, a black man who died while in Greensboro police custody in 2018, were arrested after scribbling messages on the plaza outside city hall with washable chalk. And a month since they were arrested the week before for the same thing.

It has been only three days since the U.S. Justice Department announced that it was suing the state of Georgia for its restrictive new voting law that appear designed to suppress minority voting.

The more things change …

To be sure, there has been some encouraging progress since our summer of discontent in 2020.

The city of Greensboro is now using trained counselors — a Behavioral Health Response Team — to help deal with mental health crises like the one Marcus Smith was experiencing on the night of Sept. 8, 2018.

A new program allows families with mental challenged members to register voluntarily with police so officers will know in advance if they should need to deal with those individuals.

Every member of the city’s police force is undergoing racial sensitivity training.

But the Marcus Smith case remains a sore point. Smith’s family is suing the city, the county, eight officers and two paramedics.

And the City Council never directly dealt with eight specific policy reforms suggested by protesters.

Chief Brian James does point to small, but meaningful moments we may have missed.

“You’d be surprised … how many conversations that actually took place between the protesters and the officers that actually helped to bridge the gaps,” James told the News & Record about what happened beyond earshot of the media last year.

But a year later, the conversations, communitywide, hardly need to be winding down. They need to be ramping up.

More sweeping police reforms, nationally and locally, are overdue.

North Carolina’s onerous police video law needs major revisions.

At the same time, gun homicides in Greensboro and elsewhere are spiking and, yes, this problem is a community issue, not just a policing issue.

And no, there shouldn’t have to be a choice between safer streets and greater police accountability. We should expect both.

A short attention span on these problems will only guarantee that we’ll see them again.

So now is hardly a time to “move on.”

The change won’t last if the dialogue doesn’t.

— The Greensboro News & Record