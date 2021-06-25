This problem lies squarely with county

There is almost always two sides to every story, and the absolute truth more often than not lies somewhere in between.

Such is more than likely the case with the funding allowed by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners to Scotland County Schools for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Earlier this month, county commissioners gave County Manager Kevin Patterson three directives: Reduce the tax rate from $1 to 99 cents per $100 of valuation; find money for raises for Sheriff’s Office deputies and jailers; and come up with a recommendation for funding Scotland County Schools.

Patterson didn’t do the first, but did accomplish the second and third … though the third is now mired in controversy.

According to published reports, the county’s Liaison Committee — made up of three county commissioners and three school board members — met to discuss the school funding amount from the county for 2021-22. The Board of Education was hoping for about $10.15 million and the county was lookingv at $9.85 million.

Those six individuals ended up meeting in the middle — at $10.044 million — and sent that recommendation to Patterson.

He ignored it, instead sticking with the lower amount.

It’s “only” a $194,000 difference, but it’s enough to get at least one county commissioner throwing barbs and, worse, deepened the ire of the school board toward county commissioners.

County Commissioner BJ Gibson clearly wasn’t happy with the $9.85 million amount given by Patterson, saying it wasn’t what was recommended by the Liaison Committee and that there had been no discussion by the board to override that recommendation.

He has every right to be upset with Patterson and his fellow commissioners. It’s the kind of thing that makes folks wonder why there is a Liaison Committee at all; it also makes us wonder why a recommendation by the Liaison Committee wouldn’t be given a chance for discussion by the full board.

In this case, we see two things: The county robbed Peter to pay Paul by taking from the school funding and giving 11.2% raises to the Sheriff’s Office — raises which we fully endorse; also, Patterson and the county commissioners weren’t interested in being transparent with information about school funding.

Commissioner John Alford took exception to Gibson’s comments this week, but his reactions failed to give credibility to how the final funding total was arrived at, saying only that it wasn’t through any back-room meetings.

Perhaps not, but what could be just as likely is that Alford wasn’t privy to those meetings, if in fact they were held.

Also curious is the fact that County Chair Carol McCall chose not to get involved with the controversy. But we think it’s her job as chair to get involved — whether to find out what happened or to bring peace to the board.

Again, the whole thing “only” means the school district will receive $194,000 less than they expected after the Liaison Committee met. The district will survive. More than that, however, it showed just how little the county commissioners think of the school board.

That’s nothing new for much of this Board of Commissioners, though. It’s pretty much the same board that recently stuck it to taxpayers by losing two state grants for $575,000 by allowing the EDC director to be deceitful, and he was caught — then simply blew it off as no big deal.

Changes need to be made, and soon.

