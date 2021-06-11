Awaiting a special delivery

She was standing in the open doorway of her small apartment, staring out through the soft, early morning rain that splatted against the leaves of a huge pecan tree.

The deep wrinkles of her face showed a long and difficult life, and the hunched shoulders on her small frame hinted at a life of working the land.

Her steely eyes looked straight ahead toward the street, and it made an observer wonder what was going through her mind. Was she contemplating a cup of coffee and small breakfast? Was she checking to see if she wanted to take her early walk around the neighborhood? Was she looking back on her long life and wondering how she arrived where she was?

There was no way to tell.

But though her gaze looked serious, she also looked content. It almost seemed as if this were the very way she began each day — looking out on God’s creations and soaking in all of His blessings. One could almost imagine her mind telling her “any day you wake up is a good day.”

There were surely days when the woman’s watchful gaze out her front doorway were serenaded by the chirping of happy birds, cooing of mourning doves and racket of scurrying, playful squirrels.

On this day, the rain halted those sounds — at least for the moment. Instead, there was only the sound of rain filtering through the trees, tapping on the roof and tinkling down the gutters.

She more than likely felt that all of those sounds were soothing.

Most of us, as we race through our days, rarely notice these things. We have so much to do and seemingly little time to do it. There’s no standing in the doorway of our home to take in nature’s sounds or soak in its beauty.

We are missing out. She is not.

And then it becomes evident exactly why this woman is perched at her front stoop staring out at the roadway. A car splashes up to the curb and, moments later, a youngster, maybe 5 years old, emerges from the back seat toting an umbrella that looks like a colorful unicorn. She gives a quick wave to the car, then turns her attention to the woman on the porch.

She races toward the home, barely worried about using the umbrella to ward off the raindrops, charging forward with the unicorn’s horn pointed ahead like a jouster’s weapon. She gets to the porch, drops the umbrella and meets the hug which the woman was promising her the moment she exited the car.

It was a genuine embrace, presumably between grandmother and granddaughter. It ended in a moment with a knowing gaze between a set of old, failing but loving eyes and a set of bright, youthful and admiring eyes.

The youngster took the woman’s hand and they turned together toward the doorway — quickly disappearing behind that door to begin their day together doing … who knows what, except that it will probably include watching television, coloring, a tea party lunch and more hugs before it is over.

Perhaps these visits only happened once in a while, or maybe they occur every weekday. Whatever the case, it seemed obvious that the woman and youngster each looked forward to and cherished them.

They won’t last much longer. The youngster will soon be in school and the woman may soon be unable to watch over the girl. But for now, the youngster’s energy and exuberance is keeping the woman feeling young and needed, and the kindness and wisdom of the woman is giving the youngster real-life experiences she won’t ever forget.

It is hopeful the two will share many more days just like this one.

