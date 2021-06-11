Dave Wells is exactly the right choice

Scotland County Schools took a little longer than it expected to replace Meredith Bounds as the system’s public information officer. It took a second call for applications, which added an extra few weeks, but Superintendent Takeda LeGrand and the Board of Education finally got their man.

That man was Dave Wells.

All of Scotland County knows Wells. He has been the news director and on-air voice for WLNC for nearly the past two years in his second stint with the local radio station. He has also been everywhere there is a governmental meeting, festival and event in the county … sometimes as a radio employee, sometimes as just a resident.

His knowledge of Scotland County, along with his reputation for fairness and a contact list that goes for miles in many directions put Wells in a prime position for this job.

But there is more, and you can read about a lot of it in Senior Writer Katelin Gandee’s “Saturday Spotlight” on Page 1A today. Here’s a little of the more …

Wells is a St. Andrews University alum and, along with classes from Richmond Community College, that higher learning helped lead to a degree in education. He spent some time substitute teaching within the Scotland County school district, which gives him, coupled with covering the school board, a good idea of the inner workings of Scotland County Schools.

But perhaps just as important is the fact that Wells truly cares about Scotland County, its residents and especially its youth.

Every morning at about 7:55 weekdays, Wells signs off the air with “I love ya, Scotland County.” And he really does.

Wells spent some time recently in Ohio. He almost had no choice but to go. His aunt needed him. But the first opportunity he had to come back, he did, taking over the news department and on-air spots for a retired Sandy Callan.

Ever since, Wells has worked hard — not to replace Callan, but to put his own spin on things and give all of Scotland County as much of a positive spin as he could.

His approach has been consistently folksy and humorous, but he has also brought it all together in a positive fashion — even expanding some of the things WLNC has always done, like getting Jerry’s to sponsor the noontime oldies show and getting more involvement from school principals for the radio station’s award-winning “Spotlight on Education.”

There is no doubt that WLNC’s huge loss will be Scotland County Schools’ tremendous gain. He is the right person for the job, and we couldn’t be happier that he will be our new main contact with the schools.

If we had to give him any advice, it would be simple: Dave, when you take on the new challenge July 1 … you just be you.

