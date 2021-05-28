Chip will surprise you

I’ve had a number of mentors over my lifetime, from my dad and grandparents to a couple of English teachers, my first editor and a couple of publishers.

Recently, I added Chip Gaines to that list.

Correct … THAT Chip Gaines.

I was the first in the area to get my hands on his book, “NO PAIN, NO GAINES,” and let me tell you, it’s really good.

For those who might not know, Chip is a certified nut. He and his wife Joanna are the owners of numerous businesses in the Waco, Texas, area that all center around the parent Magnolia company. They are most publicly known for the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.”

It’s on that television show where Chip enjoys being Chip. He is as spontaneous as Joanna is calculating, and their chemistry melds perfectly. You just can’t watch an episode of “Fixer Upper” and not laugh hysterically at Chip and fall in love with Joanna and their children.

When “Fixer Upper” ended after a handful of seasons, it seemed sudden and devastating. But after reading “NO PAIN, NO GAINES,” I now know why it ended and can understand it.

The book is Chip’s second, the first being “CAPITAL GAINES.” The idea of Chip writing a book, however, just seems like an oxymoron — unless it would be a book of humor a la Dave Barry.

You will be surprised.

There are literally things in there you will want to write down, photocopy and commit to memory.

Yes, “NO PAIN, NO GAINES” is laced with all kinds of Chip-isms that will make you chuckle like only he can. But the majority of the book is pure seriousness. And the topic is something every single one of us — from 12 to 92 years old — can benefit from learning.

Chip is talking about forming a positive attitude and creating a solid network — and how much hard work and faith fits into it. Just part-way into the book, you will see that he has become a master at both.

But while he talks about how to go about attitude and networking, Chip doesn’t shy away from telling everyone just how bumpy his journey to both things has been. From his days as an adventurous youngster and class clown in school, Chip was honing the skills to embrace everyone he met along the way — not for what they could do for him, but what they could do for each other to make them better people.

His experiences, explanations and insight on both attitude and networking are eye-opening.

Here are just a few if the catch-phrases Chip relies on:

— “You get what you work for.”

— “If you don’t do the ‘you’ part right, it’s a whole lot harder to do the ‘we’ part right.”

— “Living true to yourself is a non-negotiable.”

— “Real impact happens when we give something of ourselves.”

— “When in doubt, go with the ‘Golden Rule.’”

— “Choose to engage and watch your life snap into focus so you can see it clearly for the miracle it is.”

— “‘Smart’ might come from watching and studying, but ‘wisdom’ comes from doing, failing and trying again.”

— “Life opens up when you bring your experiences, not your expectations, to all that you do.”

— “Hard work yields great results.”

— “Blue-chip networks focus on finding purpose and passion through connecting.”

OK, that’s just a sampling, because “NO PAIN, NO GAINES” is chock full of wisdom that will pierce your soul if you let it. And there’s not a person out there who couldn’t benefit from what Chip has to offer. Even if only a portion of it is put into practice, it will change your perspective on relationships.

So why did Chip decide to get away from “Fixer Upper” after a handful of seasons?

That’s another reason to read the book — hint: one of those catch-phrases explains it.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincen [email protected]