It’s time to applaud the area graduates

Our local high school graduates — the Class of 2021 — have experienced something no other graduating class have ever before. These students saw a majority of their school years as upperclassmen sent into the virtual-learning world.

But this weekend, those students who stuck with it and pushed through the challenges, will get their just rewards — an in-person graduation ceremony, unlike the Class of 2020.

Virtual learning and events were a poor substitute, though credit goes to officials and administrators who did their very best to try to make them as worthwhile and special as the medium and social distancing allowed.

The students had to learn from home for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year, and then decide with their families whether to remain virtual or resume in-person instruction this school year. That is a lot of pressure at a young age, but an experience that may serve them well going forward.

Students also received a crash course in how real-world events can apply to what they are learning. One area of study in high school is of course science. Students who paid attention to the news most likely heard “Trust the science” many times pertaining to the pandemic. But they may have also observed that the science on a topic such as COVID-19 may evolve, and this realization will serve them well as they continue their studies or enter the workforce. They have learned firsthand the importance of scientific inquiry and of constantly questioning rather than merely accepting what is told to them.

And they have learned how researchers developed vaccines to deal with the virus so that things can hopefully one day get back to “normal,” or the new normal. They have seen the importance of study and learning in reshaping the world they live in.

So these graduates deserve our admiration and a hearty congratulations for enduring these many months of uncertainty and challenge and persevering through to the end. Their senior photos have been spotlighted in our annual graduation section that was in Wednesday’s newspaper where their smiles show the promise of the future.

All of that now is behind these graduating students. It’s time to honor their accomplishments and give them the send-off — whether it be to higher education, the workforce, the military or wherever — they all deserve.

Well done, graduates. We salute you.

