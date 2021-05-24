Pistol-packing politicians is a misfire bill

To some people, the best solution to gun violence in an already gun-saturated nation — where, in fact, guns outnumber human beings — is, of course, more guns in more hands in more places.

Hence, some lawmakers in the General Assembly want special privileges to pack heat of their own.

Specifically, they want members of the legislature who hold concealed carry permits to be able to bring those guns into areas where guns are otherwise prohibited, including the legislative chambers.

A bill that would allow permit-holding lawmakers to carry guns into any state and federal government buildings, in establishments that serve alcohol and to parades and funerals, passed the House by a 69-45 vote on Wednesday. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The law not only would apply to legislators; it would apply to “any person who is an elected official or person appointed to fill an elective office” in the state while “acting in the discharge of their official duties.”

This means school boards, boards of county commissioners and city councils as well.

What could go wrong?

The bill’s chief sponsor, Keith Kidwell, a Beaufort County Republican, cites not only concern for his own safety but requests from three unnamed Council of State members and “many” fellow legislators.

Kidwell said he has received death threats while serving in the legislature.

A co-sponsor of the legislation, Rep. Mike Clampitt, R-Swain County, told The Associated Press that he also fears for his safety and has worn a bulletproof vest while campaigning.

“I would simply say that while I believe in a much kinder, gentler society,” Clampitt said, “we don’t appear to be headed down that road right now.”

So lock and load?

The most obviously unnecessary provision of the bill is that it permits concealed carry permit holders to bring their guns into the Legislative Building and onto the floors of the House and Senate.

The legislative complex not only prohibits weapons but is protected by its own police force, requires ID badges of lawmakers and their staffs, as well as reporters, and requires all visitors to pass through metal detectors at the main entrances.

The metal detectors and X-ray machines were installed in 2018 as part of a security upgrade that cost between $1.2 and $1.3 million. Security screeners also were hired, to assist the General Assembly Police Department, and security in the Legislative Building’s parking garage was improved.

So, why the need for certain people to bring their guns onto the premises?

Some lawmakers have raised the same question.

“We just spent untold dollars protecting our means of ingress and egress,” Rep. Deb Butler, a New Hanover County Democrat, told The Associated Press. “And we have a robust police force.”

No matter.

The bill continues a concerted push by Republicans to relax gun regulations while doing little to limit the root causes of gun violence.

Remember, this is a legislature that still refuses to pass a sensible “red flag” law that would keep guns out of the hands of persons who are deemed mentally unstable. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia already have such laws on the books. Because of persistent resistance from Republicans, North Carolina does not.

Although polls say most Americans favor such laws, including gun owners and Republicans, red flag bills were defeated in the General Assembly in 2018 and 2019.

Bottom line: Addressing this country’s unique and unending dysfunction with gun violence requires more than a war of escalation that puts more guns in more hands, more easily. Certainly, the idea of packing pistols on the legislative floor is both unwise and unnecessary.

So, is the entire bill a mistake?

Possibly not. If there are legitimate safety concerns for elected officials, some special privileges could be explored.

But this bill is too far-reaching and impactful not to be considered very carefully and thoughtfully.

Hold your fire. This bill ought to be fueled by more than a pair of anecdotes and a handful of anonymous requests.

— Winston-Salem Journal