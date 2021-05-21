Where has our Pedro gone?

The burning question around the Exit 19 area of Interstate 95 lately is: Where is Pedro?

Let me explain …

On most Saturdays, the Vincent family — basically my wife and I — declare lunchtime as Mexican Hour and hop over to the west side of I-95 service road for a meal at Molcajetes.

Let me just say here and now, after coming to North Carolina 18 years ago from Texas, I was disappointed with what I found in the way of authentic Mexican food. There wasn’t any. Oh, sure, there were valid attempts being made, but every one fell short somehow — except Molcajetes, and that took me several years to discover.

But the food wasn’t the only attraction.

There was Pedro.

That’s not his real name, and I’m not even sure what his real name is. But according to other customers at Molcajetes, Pedro has been around the restaurant for several years and gave himself the nickname Pedro after visiting South of the Border — where Pedro is a big deal.

This little Pedro was often seen sitting in a corner booth playing on a tablet or coloring or doing homework. Every now and then, he would help out with cleaning off tables as customers left. Some of those customers would even discreetly give Pedro a couple of quarters for the gumball machine near the front door. That would light up Pedro’s little face like sunshine.

Every time we visited, my wife will mention just how behaved Pedro is. And she is correct. He stays out of the way, is polite to those who speak to him and never seems upset about having to help when called or camp out in the corner to amuse himself. His grasp of the English and Spanish languages are spot on, which has meant that he is sometimes asked to interpret some of the menu items.

Ah, the menu. It’s as authentic Mexican as you will find anywhere in Mexico.

First of all, if you are not fluent in Spanish, you’ll never understand the menu listings — even though there are photos to accompany the items. So you’d better have your cell phone handy in order to Google things before ordering. The last thing you want to do is order something you THINK is chicken and then chomp down on something that is ACTUALLY squid. It’s pure off-putting, I promise.

Once you figure out what each item is and place your order, there are more decisions to make — the biggest one being the hot sauces available. They are located on a buffet-style bar that could easily be labeled “El Despedido Estación.” There are several sauces available, but none can be classified as anything but muy caliente. Even the least flammable will challenge any amount of Tums you may have available.

There is, however, a savior should you decide to throw caution and your health to the wind by slopping a sauce on your chicken or squid. It comes in the form of a beverage.

This is actually the ONLY reason my wife will agree to have lunch at Molcajetes.

There is a station near the cash register where a few large, glass containers sit. They are the kind you would see along the streets of Nuevo Laredo in restaurants or on street carts that also sell grilled corn or tacos.

In one of these large, glass jugs is a coconut drink that is unmatched anywhere else — except in Mexico, of course. My wife won’t feel she has satisfied her weekly fix until she has enjoyed three servings. I’m usually right behind her at two.

OK, so the food will make you think you’re somewhere in Mexico. But something has been missing recently — and it’s Pedro. The story is that, since he’s now a teenager, there are other things pulling on him. The biggest apparently is soccer. And Saturdays is when there are pickup games being played in different areas of the county.

We’ve been told Pedro is usually back in the restaurant around dinner time, but by then we are usually settled in at home with a movie or book, or on the deck for a cookout.

Saturday lunches are still something to look forward to, but without Pedro there, I’m saving a few quarters.

