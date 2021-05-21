This news was short, but strong

“We are getting ready to build and spend more than $40 million to update our extremely outdated surgical suite and do some expansion to the front side of the hospital over the next few years.” — Greg Wood

It may have been little more than a footnote, even though it was at the top of a story Thursday by Senior Writer Katelin Gandee.

But the blame can hardly by placed on Gandee. She did her job and didn’t bury the lead. It was the Laurinburg City Council that gave the issue a nice woo-hoo, a thumbs up and quickly moved on.

The brevity surrounding this particular issue, however, might actually shout loud and clear just how important and how much of a no-brainer it was.

At the podium was Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System, who was asking the City Council for that thumbs up so SHCS can borrow up to $49 million. His request, and the city’s approval, is required by federal tax law in order for the tax-free bond to be OK’d.

Wood has big plans for those millions upon millions of dollars, and the rest of SHCS’s service area will be the better for it.

“We are getting ready to build and spend more than $40 million to update our extremely outdated surgical suite and do some expansion to the front side of the hospital over the next few years,” he said.

The words were barely out of Wood’s mouth before the City Council gave its unanimous thumbs up and a thoroughly well-deserved woo-hoo.

The news, though short and sweet at the head of Gandee’s story, is huge for Scotland County. If there needed to be any kind of reminder about what a gem we have in SHCS — and why would there be that need — then perhaps this is it.

On the heels of one of the most challenging 15 months in health-care history, a period where everyone employed by SHCS — from doctors to nurses to aides to staff and anyone else affiliated with our local health-care facility — worked tirelessly to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the news of such an enormous upgrade is both astounding and unexpected.

We give our own thumbs up and woo-hoo to the City Council, but our biggest kudos go to Wood and those who are putting together the plans to borrow up to $49 million, drawing up the renovation/improvement plans and carrying out the construction over the next few years.

Scotland County and those in the region who utilize the services of Scotland Health Care System will benefit greatly.

