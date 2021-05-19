Every now and again, we’re reminded of why it is good to let the professionals do their jobs and have the amateurs keep their status.

Anybody get in line for gas this week?

More than a few of us know a lot more about the Colonial Pipeline today than we did a week ago. It travels from Houston, Texas, up to Linden, New Jersey, with distribution points along the route. North Carolina has heavy reliance on it, as do neighbors South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

Recently, it was the victim of a cyberattack using ransomware. Though the hackers didn’t actually gain control of the pipeline, the company shut it down to contain damage.

Then panic set in, fueled in part by media and social media. A fair amount was irresponsible causing greater alarm. Because Colonial still had control, the public would have been wise to trust their efforts — which were reasonably going to take time, not just happen with a click.

Instead too many of us listened to those wanting ratings with the next hot take — amateurs trying to be an expert where they were not. It created a panic buy on gas, and suddenly North Carolina was an infamous leader — highest percentage of gas stations out of gas.

Cyberattacks are real. We’re warned about them in work places, and we’re careful on our personal devices. But gosh darn it, some of those emails look real. It’s a tough part of computer life, no two ways about it.

And, it’s nothing new. The scale of impact, however, can be mighty. Right on down to anyone’s local law enforcement, or city government.

There’s state House legislation moving quickly as the week comes to a close. Lincoln County Rep. Jason Saine’s bill follows similar language already in place in Iowa and New York, and is being made working in conjunction with the state Department of Information Technology.

If passed and signed into law, the legislation would “prohibit any state agency, unit of local government, or public authority from paying a ransom in connection with a cybersecurity incident.” No engagement with the hackers, it says, and it would “clarify the reporting of cybersecurity incidents” to DIT.

In Saine’s home county, the system for Sheriff Bill Beam’s office in 2019 was hacked. Information wasn’t retrieved but Beam said, “they destroyed the recent system backup and encrypted the information on the main server, preventing access.”

About the same time, the city of Concord had a similar attack. Mecklenburg County was targeted in 2017.

Quality information technology professionals are in municipalities and counties throughout the state, including ours. We rely on them every day.

Putting a strong resource in place that adds strength to the defense against those who would cause harm is a good move. One-time unique circumstances for a smaller operation will be far better served by a system that sees any and all incidents, and is familiar with implementing actions to right the breach.

We hope the bill becomes law. It’s North Carolinians helping North Carolinians.

We just need to be sure and listen when the real pros tell us what to do. Maybe it’ll help us avoid things like the 2020 virus and toilet paper fiasco, and 2021’s cybersecurity and gas panic.

— Bladen Journal, Elizabethtown