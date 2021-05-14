They deserve our thanks, appreciation

The nation is on the cusp of concluding National Police Week, which celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe.

Saturday is also Peace Officers Memorial Day, which honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Over the past year, and probably even many years, law enforcement has gotten a black eye because of the overzealous and unprofessional actions of what amounts to a tiny percentage of those with badges.

The public trust has been unfairly damaged and there are those who even ridiculously think law enforcement should be defunded.

Bad apples can be found in every profession. Few are subjected to public scrutiny like law enforcement officers. But a vast majority of law enforcement officers are responsible, hard-working, public servants. Heroes, if you will. They perform a job where, at a moment’s notice and in the seemingly most innocent of situations, their life can be put in jeopardy.

Those who remain in this profession are facing strong headwinds, and far fewer individuals are applying for a law enforcement job across the country. That’s a fact that doesn’t bode well for the future of public safety.

But National Police Week hasn’t been set aside each year to focus on the negative perceptions being spewed by politicized activists and zealots with an agenda. Instead, it has been set aside for the rest of us who don’t carry badges — regardless of race, creed, beliefs or color — to show our sincere appreciation.

How can you do that?

Easy.

— Share the good stories about law enforcement on social media.

— Honor them at public events.

— Hang signs throughout the community that your town “Backs the Badge!”

— Display blue ribbons.

— Use blue lightbulbs in porch lights.

— Give officer discounts at restaurants.

— Buy an officer a cup of coffee.

— Simply say thank you and/or give them a wave when they pass on the street.

— Regularly say a prayer of protection for them.

There are any number of ways to show your thanks and appreciation to law enforcement officers. You may never have needed their service, but isn’t it good to know they will be there if you do?

We should all take pride in our area law enforcement agencies for the responsible, professional, dedicated and all too often, thankless, job they do.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Thank you to the real superheroes who are also know as law enforcement officers, who are standing firm with all their emanations to safeguard the people.”