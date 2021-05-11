Events are coming back, we hope you will, too

Friday night’s Sip and Shop event in downtown Laurinburg saw plenty of facemasks and social distancing. But more than all that, it saw a lot of fun.

And gthere was activity ffrom Railroad Street to Church Street.

What most folks managed to miss was the official announcement of Stephanie Strickland as the Mother of the Year and the presentation by Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English of an overstuffed basket and tote full of gifts donated by the area merchants.

But those who took the time to visit the downtown Friday evening were greeted by a larger number of merchants who kept their doors open until 8 p.m. and offered beverages, snacks and sales galore.

Although only being held quarterly, the Sip and Shop event marks the start of Laurinburg and Scotland County moving the needle back toward pre-COVID, when events regularly brought residents and visitors alike to areas throughout the county.

And there will soon be more.

The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will start in downtown Laurinburg on May 21 with the Ace Party Band, continue on June 18 with Jim Quick and Coastline, then see the Tim Clark Band perform on July 23 and conclude on Aug. 28 with The Tams as part of a day-long downtown “Back to School Festival.”

The Sip and Shop organizers and downtown merchants hope to have another fun Friday night this summer; the annual Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County will hold its Bike to Build fundraiser on June 26 starting and ending at Jerry’s Deli and Grill in Laurinburg; and, looking further ahead, the annual John Blue Cotton Festival will be held on Oct. 9.

This, we hope, is just the start.

As vaccinations continue to grow in number, we are hoping to see many of the other usual festivals and events — things like the Highland Games and Kuumba Festival — make their return.

While getting back to hosting activities is good, the only way to make them great is to have a big turnout.

Local organizations are doing their part by making events available to the public, and we are hoping to see the public respond by coming out to support those events. As stated, there are many coming, and there are many more getting closer to being announced.

While the pandemic is far from over, life continues to move back toward the normal we knew before March 2020. It is important to mention that precautions — facemasks, social distancing and washing hands regularly — are still necessary. But as cabin-fevered as many folks have been this past 14 months, those should be small trade-offs to be able to get out and enjoy local activities.

See y’all out and about.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The trick is to enjoy life. Don’t wish away your days, waiting for better ones ahead.”